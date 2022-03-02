MOREHEAD CITY — The Patriots waited 365 days to play Northwood again.
Their patience was greatly rewarded Tuesday night in the east regional semifinal as they captured a 51-44 victory in front a packed and enthusiastic gymnasium.
“That was good,” West Carteret boys basketball coach Mark Mansfield said. “I’ve been wanting that so bad … you just don’t know. It’s redemption day. We wanted to get a little payback from last year.”
The Patriots used a strong defensive effort, holding the towering Chargers to just six points apiece in the second and fourth quarters. After giving up 19 points to the visitors in the first quarter, they allowed just 25 the rest of the way.
“We got lucky,” Mansfield said. “You have to be skilled, prepared, and you have to have a little bit of luck to win a state championship.”
No. 2 seed West (26-4) will next take on No. 5 seed Seventy-First (26-4) on Saturday in the 3A regional final. The venue and time will be announced later today (Wednesday).
The Patriots will play for the right to advance to the state championship. They came achingly close to reaching the state final last season, leading by 14 points with a little over a minute remaining in the third quarter versus Northwood before falling 72-69 in overtime.
“I’ve thought about that game every day,” Mansfield said. “I planned our whole season on how to put us in situations to get the experience. To know we’ve done it before so we can get here. I believe in my players.”
Mansfield’s squad again enjoyed a third-quarter lead against No. 6 seed Northwood (24-4), holding a seven-point advantage with 2:41 remaining in the third quarter.
A Drake Powell steal and dunk, two free throws from Max Frazier and an old-fashioned three-point play from Powell tied it 38-38 before the end of the quarter.
Powell scored nine of his game-high 19 points in the third. The 6-6, 170-pound high-flying junior, who already has a scholarship offer from N.C. State, was guarded for much of the night by Jamarion Montford, who’s 5-11, 160.
“That’s two games in a row for J.J.,” Mansfield said. “No. 5 (Jackson Keith) was Southern Durham’s best player, and J.J. got in his uniform and aggravated him, and he did it again tonight.”
After putting up arguably his best performance of the season in the 78-63 win over Southern Durham with 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals, Montford again had a fine all-around effort with seven points, five rebounds and three assists.
The teams went point for point over the first 2:31 of the fourth with Worth Stack accounting for all of West’s points. The junior hit a jumper on an assist from Rob Cummings and then drained a three-pointer in front of the Patriot Militia student cheer section to send the crowd into a frenzy and tie his career high with his ninth point of the game.
“He’s been coming off the bench all year,” Mansfield said. “He’s not played a lot of minutes some nights, but he stepped up tonight.”
Frederico Whitaker then stepped to the line and connected on the first free throw with 4:56 remaining to score his 11th point of the night and tally what would turn out to be the Chargers’ final point of the game. The next free throw was off the mark, accounting for the first missed shot from the charity stripe for the visitors. Northwood had gone 11-for-11 up to that point.
Trailing 44-43, West scored its last field goal of the game with 3:23 to go when Jaxon Ellingsworth put down a dunk off a backdoor pass from Cummings.
After a Northwood miss, Mansfield began to slow play it with the lead, instructing his team to hold the ball after a timeout with 2:29 to go. He called five timeouts over that final 2:29 to gameplan with his team.
“I figured if we could hold the ball, we’d win the game,” he said. “I told them if we had an easy layup, take it, otherwise, they have to foul, we hit our free throws, and we win the game. They had about three fouls to give, and I didn’t want to trade baskets with them.”
The Patriots went 6-for-6 from the foul line over the final 35 seconds with Jamarion Montford hitting two and Ellingsworth connecting on four. They didn’t take any free throws in the first half and shot just two in the third quarter to finish 6-for-8.
“We shoot free throws well as a team, probably better than any team I’ve had in the past,” Mansfield said. “I was confident in the kids. Sometimes I think I’m more confident in them than they are. I keep preaching to them, you’ve got to believe, you’ve got to believe.”
Ellingsworth continued to lead the way for West. The 6-8 senior had a team-high 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.
Cummings remained consistent, going for 10 points, including two three-pointers in the third quarter, and adding five assists, with four of those coming in the second half.
“Rob Cummings, ‘Big Shot Bob’” Mansfield said. “He did it the game before, he did it this game.”
After struggling in the previous outing versus Southern Durham, Dylan McBride returned to his former level of play, scoring nine points on three treys, including two in the third quarter.
“Dylan is a great player,” Mansfield said. “Sometimes kids try so hard to do good that it actually works in reverse. I think that was the case against Southern Durham.”
Kenna Parrish scored six points in the first quarter for Northwood but didn’t score again. Frazier also had six points. Parrish, at 6-11, and Frazier, at 6-8, joined Powell to give the Chargers a front line that more resembled a college squad.
“They are big,” Mansfield said. “They are a good team. It was height and length versus quickness and speed, and who could impose their will. In the 2-3 (zone), they could impose it a little bit. The plan was to spread it out, drive through those gaps, kick the ball and get someone open for a good shot.”
The Chargers fell just shy of their third straight regional final. They lost to Westover in 2020 and beat the Patriots last season. There is no reason to believe they won’t return next season with no seniors in their rotation.
“We’ll learn from it, and hopefully, God willing, we’ll be back next year,” Northwood coach Matt Brown said. “I’m very proud of these guys and the season we’ve had. We’ve been very blessed to be in this situation again this year, three years in a row.”
The Chargers didn’t show any weary legs early after the 175-mile trip to Morehead City, looking formidable as they jumped out to a nine-point lead midway through the first quarter. They had just traveled 460 roundtrip miles on Saturday for their third-round matchup with First Flight.
Following a 19-point effort in the first quarter and scoring four in the first 2:22 of the second, Northwood scored just two points in the final 5:38 before halftime as West erased the early deficit to take a 26-25 lead into the break. The Patriots then jumped out to a seven-point lead in the third.
“Tonight just wasn’t our night,” Brown said. “Congratulations to West Carteret. They just made a few more plays than we did. They played great, they well executed their game plan and played really hard. Our boys played really hard too, but a couple of balls didn’t bounce our way tonight. I’m very pleased with the way we handled ourselves in front of this big crowd considering how young we are.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Northwood........................ 19 6 13 6 - 44
West Carteret................... 14 12 12 13 - 51
NORTHWOOD (44) – Powell 19, Whitaker 11, Parrish 6, Frazier 6, Hobbs 2.
WEST CARTERET (51) – Ellingsworth 14, R. Cummings 10, McBride 9, Stack 9, Montford 7, Collins 2.
