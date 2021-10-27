How big was the West Carteret football team’s win over Swansboro on Friday?
According to J. Mike Blake of HighSchoolOT.com, only two other programs in the state had longer conference championship droughts.
R-S Central hasn’t won a league title since 1959, and St. Stephens hasn’t won one since 1960.
The Patriots’ 48-7 victory over the Pirates guaranteed them at least a share of the 3A Coastal Conference crown.
If they win this week against Croatan, it will give them the outright title.
West last won a conference championship in 1964, its first year as a program.
These are special days for the Morehead City squad.
Over the past 12 seasons, the Patriots have qualified for the playoffs on 10 occasions and finished above .500 seven times. They are 79-59 (.572) since 2010.
Compare those numbers to those of the previous 17 seasons.
From 1993 to 2009, West qualified for the playoffs just three times and never finished above .500. The team went 48-140 (.255) during those 17 years.
In addition to joining Norman Clark as the only coaches in program history to capture a league title, Daniel Barrow is making other history.
He’s already posted the most playoff appearances in school history with five. Todd Nelson held the previous mark with three.
He’s also produced more seasons above .500 than any other coach in Patriots’ history with four. Gordy Patrick and Ed Hiatt each held the previous mark with three.
And more history is on the horizon.
If West beats Croatan and then wins its first-round playoff game, Barrow would tie Patrick for the most wins in program history with 42. They are the only two coaches to reach 40 wins at the school.
Only Patrick with nine and Hiatt with eight have coached more years at West than Barrow, who is in his seventh season.
The only thing missing from his résumé is playoff wins. John Lancaster leads all Patriots coaches with two, and Greg Watford has the only other one.
West hasn’t won a playoff game since 2011.
Of course, 10 years shouldn’t seem like much of anything after breaking a 57-year drought.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
