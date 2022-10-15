BEAUFORT — East Carteret overcame a first-set loss to take Lejeune in four on Thursday in its senior night volleyball contest.
The Mariners followed a 25-22 defeat with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-19 run over the Devil Pups to move to 8-10 overall.
“I don’t know what happened in the first set,” East coach Mickey Fox said. “I think we started out a little emotional, and that is the one negative of senior night, it brings out more emotions than normal. There is crying, it’s sad, it’s sentimental.”
They ended the regular season in sole possession of third place in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference thanks to a 6-4 mark. Lejeune (4-10) fell to 4-6 in the league.
Northside-Pinetown (17-4) and Pamlico (15-5) tied for the top spot in the league with 9-1 records.
East closed with back-to-back wins for only the second time this season after dropping three of its previous four.
“We’ve been up and down,” Fox said. “We come out and play great, and then the next game we lack energy. It will be interesting to see next week. Hopefully, we’re trending upward.”
East will next host Southside (0-18, 0-10 league) on Tuesday in the conference tournament.
Trailing 17-13 in the first set, Lejeune scored five in a row and then two of the next three to jump ahead 20-18.
The Mariners responded with four straight points to go up 22-20 with two kills from Emily Bryant and one from Meadow Kaiser.
The Devil Pups then finished the set on a 5-0 run to take it 25-22.
The second and fourth sets were just as competitive with each set tied at 19-19 at one point.
East went on 6-0 runs to end both sets.
Kate Guthrie had two kills, Sadie McIntosh and Kaiser each had one, and Hailey Grady capped the second set with an ace.
Demi Rosen ended the fourth with an ace after consecutive kills from Kimberly Siggler. Kaiser and Bryant also had kills during the stretch.
The third set was never in question with the home team jumping out to a 12-3 lead before Lejeune rallied to score eight of the next 14 points to make it 18-11.
The Mariners finished with seven in a row in that set thanks to three kills from Guthrie, one from Kaiser, and an ace from Grady.
“We regrouped, refocused, and realized it’s a conference game and you have to take care of business,” Fox said. “We shifted our mindset.”
Grady had five aces and 26 assists in her final regular season game in an East uniform.
Other seniors also shined with Kaiser going for eight kills, two blocks and nine digs, Bryant putting up five kills and two blocks, while Elli Parrish had nine digs, Rosen had six, and Alisha Tosto had a block and three digs.
Guthrie had 13 kills and three blocks, and McIntosh had four kills, two blocks and five digs.
The Devil Pups won nearly as many games this season as they had in the previous five combined.
They went 4-10 overall and 4-6 in league play after going 6-56 overall and 5-51 in the conference in the previous five years. Lejeune hadn’t won four games in season since 2016 when it went 4-15 overall and 4-8 in conference.
“Props to their coach,” Fox said. “Since I’ve been here, they have gotten progressively better. They are competitive and are definitely a team to look for the in the future, Their JV team is really good too.”
