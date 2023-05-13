HILLSBOROUGH — Caitlin Dumarce extended her outstanding freshman season by at least one more game Tuesday in the first round of the 3A softball state playoffs.
The lefty struck out 12 and walked none while giving up just one run on five hits in West Carteret’s 4-1 upset of Orange.
The No. 19 seed Patriots advanced to the second round on Friday to play No. 3 seed Western Alamance (18-3) and lost 5-0. West finished the season with a 12-11 mark. No. 14 seed Orange finished its year at 12-7.
After the win over Orange Dumarce came away with a 1.67 ERA with 160 strikeouts and 57 walks in 109 innings.
Makenzie Burroughs had three hits and scored two runs, and Hydee Kugler had a hit and an RBI for West.
Lily Green drove in two runs thanks to a triple and also scored a run.
Hope Collins and Zoe Sabourin each had a hit, and Sailor Gray drove in a run.
