BEAUFORT — The Croatan boys soccer team took care of business on the road Wednesday, beating East Carteret 8-0 in the regular season closer.
The win was a near repeat for the Cougars (12-0), who also blanked the Mariners 9-0 on Feb. 16. That has been the trend for the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference champion this season, racking up eight shutouts and outscoring league opponents a combined 71-3.
Next up for Croatan is a 2A state playoff run, slated to begin Tuesday. Seedings were released on Saturday. The Cougars are projected to make a deep run in the postseason as the No. 4-ranked team in the 2A classification according to MaxPreps.com.
Against East (0-11-1), Croatan got three goals from Travis Garner-McGraw, two from Garrett Boucher and one apiece from Ryan Lindsay, A.J. Matas and Eli Simonette. Aidan Kamaris dished two assists and Leo Ervin one.
Garner-McGraw has led the Cougars in scoring all year with 33 goals and five assists. Boucher has tallied 11 goals and four assists, while Simonette had 13 goals and eight assists.
Keeper Alex Ericksen padded his 12 saves on the season with one in the win over East. Croatan utilized four keepers in the game, getting two stops from Matt Frank and one apiece from Anthony Coppa and Eugene Wilson.
East’s season ended without a win, a tough result for a team that finished the 2019 season 5-12 overall and 5-9 in the Coastal 8.
The Mariners’ leading scorer this season was Jack Nowacek with five goals. Keeper Wyatt Nowacek contended with tough opponents in the net, putting up 82 saves and finishing with an 80 percent save rate.
