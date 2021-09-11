JACKSONVILLE — A trip to Jacksonville on Friday turned into a tough night at the office for the West Carteret football team.
The Patriots lost 48-7 in a game where they had multiple opportunities to force a tighter finish with a Cardinals (3-0) program that has deep playoff aspirations.
The Patriots dipped to 1-2 with the loss.
“I knew going in they’d be strong, knew it would be a tough test,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “I liked the way we battled, but I thought we just ran out of gas.”
Neither team played in week three due to opposing teams quarantining, and the rust was apparent with nine combined fumbles and 11 penalties. Jacksonville still brought its A-game offensively, though, racking up 581 total with 420 on the ground.
Quarterback Josh Benton only ran nine times, all in the first half, but he still finished with 190 yards and three scores. Where he struggled was through the air, with West holding the senior to 6-of-16 passing for 161 yards. The Patriots had five interceptions bounce off the hands of defenders, too, just a play away from swinging the momentum in favor of the visitors.
“There were a lot of good things that came from the game, some things to be happy about,” Barrow said. “The defense had some good stops early on. They’d give up a chunk play of big yardage, and that hurt us, but that’s the signature of Jacksonville’s offense. They have great players who make big plays.”
The Patriot defense put up a good stop on Jacksonville’s first drive, giving up 46 yards on seven plays before forcing Benton into an intentional grounding on third down and a Cardinal punt.
That punt was blocked to set up the Patriots on the opposing 24-yard line, but the opportunity was squandered with a fumble on first-and-10 from the 13 recovered by the Cardinals.
After Jacksonville scored on a 61-yard cutback scamper from Benton on fourth-and-1, the Patriots got another big special teams play with a 62-yard kickoff return from Jamarion Montford. Possession started at the 23-yard line, but the Patriots only reached the 12 before a bobbled snap on a short field goal attempt resulted in another turnover.
The Cardinals only scored once in the first quarter, but they put three touchdowns on the scoreboard in the second. Christian Constant scored on a 7-yard run, while Benton ran one in from 48 and 5 yards out. Constant finished the game with 87 yards on six carries. He also scored on a 4-yard run in the third.
The second quarter was a busy one for both offenses with 27 combined points. West put pressure on its hosts with a 17-yard touchdown throw from Montford to Aidan Cooper. That score capped an 11-play drive that included an impressive 10-yard quarterback sneak on third-and-1 at the Cardinals’ 40-yard line. The offensive line struggled at times in the game, but it made remarkable pushes in three short-yardage quarterback sneaks.
“I thought we moved the football pretty good, especially in the first half,” Barrow said. “We had a couple of self-inflicted wounds, like fumbles to kill drives, but otherwise it was positive. We still need to do a better job of protecting the football.”
Montford had a solid night under center, completing 12 of his 19 pass attempts for 89 yards. He also rushed the ball 10 times for 27 yards and played significant snaps on defense.
“I think (Jamarion) played an outstanding game,” Barrow said. “I thought he helped keep the ball moving. It’s only his second game, too. He didn’t get a scrimmage, he didn’t get the first game. He’s playing at a high level, and he’s only going to get better.”
There was little for West fans to cheer about in the second half with Jacksonville scoring 21 unanswered points, but the defense did have a few splashy plays. It recovered a fumble to stop the Cardinals in their tracks during a promising second drive of the half, forced a punt on the fifth drive and forced back-to-back fumbles on the sixth, recovering the second one.
“You want to be able to maintain execution defensively throughout a whole series,” Barrow said. “It’s great we’d get a good play here and there, but we have to string those together consistently.”
The West offense really struggled in the second half, punting three times, losing two fumbles and turning it over on downs. By the end of the night, the unit only produced 165 total yards, 89 through the air and 76 on the ground.
Josh Mason rushed for 27 yards on six carries, and Spencer Maxwell had three rushes for 11 yards. Maxwell exited the game early with a hand injury and could miss more time in the future.
Montford’s top targets in the passing game were Shane Graves with one catch for 34 yards and Cooper with two for 24. Graves may have had the offensive play of the game with his 34-yard catch against solid defensive coverage in the third quarter.
Next on the schedule for West is the annual Mullet Bucket against East Carteret (1-1) at home on Friday. It will be the Mariners’ first action since missing two straight games in COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
Jacksonville will travel to J.H. Rose (1-3) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
West Carteret........................ 0 7 0 0 - 7
Jacksonville........................... 7 20 14 7 - 48
West Carteret Jacksonville
7 First Downs 19
24-76 Rushes-yards 38-420
12-19-0 Passing 6-17-0
89 Passing yards 161
165 Total yards 581
6-3 Fumbles-lost 3-2
6-47 Penalties-yards 5-52
Scoring Summary
J – Benton 61 run (Glover kick), 6:24, 1st.
J – Constant 7 run (Glover kick), 11:07, 2nd.
WC – Cooper 17 pass from Montford (Tatalovich kick), 5:52, 2nd.
J – Benton 48 run (Kick blocked), 5:05, 2nd.
J – Benton 5 run (Glover kick), 1:34, 2nd.
J – S. Jones 50 pass from Benton (Glover kick), 9:30, 3rd.
J – Constant 4 run (Glover kick), 4:09, 3rd.
J – Gantt 5 run (Glover kick), 11:41, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: West Carteret – Mason 6-27, Montford 10-27, Maxwell 3-11, X. Jones 1-9, Teel 2-9, Garner 2-0; Jacksonville – Benton 9-190, Constant 6-87, Echols 4-46, Taylor 7-38, Gnatt 4-33, June 4-32, Rivera 4-24.
PASSING: West Carteret – Montford 12-19-0-89, Garner 0-1-0-0; Jacksonville – Benton 6-16-0-161, Taylor 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING: West Carteret – Graves 1-34, Cooper 2-24, Miller 2-15, Dadeel 2-11, Maxwell 3-6, Garner 2-4; Jacksonville – S. Jones 3-79, Shapiro 3-72.
