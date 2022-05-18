There was some remarkable symmetry through the first two rounds of the state playoffs for the East Carteret softball team and the West Carteret and Croatan baseball teams.
Each club followed its own distinct path to get to the third round.
East’s path was paved with big hits and domination.
The Mariners clobbered Clinton 19-3 in the first round and followed in the second round with a 12-1 victory over James Kenan to finish both contests by the 10-run, five-inning, mercy rule.
The Beaufort squad smacked 11 extra-base hits against the Dark Horses, including six doubles, a triple and four home runs, and then hit eight extra-base hits against the Tigers, including five doubles and three home runs.
West’s path was paved by pitching depth.
The righty-lefty combo of C.W. Bayer and Jaxon Ellingsworth led the Patriots to a 12-1 mercy-rule win over Swansboro on in the first round and then a 6-3 victory over Triton in the second round.
Bayer didn’t give up a hit in four innings against Triton, surrendering two runs (none earned) with three strikeouts and two walks. Ellingsworth pitched three innings of relief, giving up one run on one hit, while striking out one and walking none.
Bayer gave up one run on two hits in 3 2/3 innings against Swansboro, striking out two and walking two. Ellingsworth struck out four and walked none in 1 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on just one hit.
Croatan’s path was paved with lights out pitching starts.
The upset-minded Cougars eked out a 2-0 win over Northern Nash in the first round and then survived a 1-0 contest with Cape Fear.
Matthew McCray shut out the Knights while allowing just one hit. He struck out 10 and walked only one.
Owen Bellamy shut out the Colts over six innings, allowing three hits and striking out 11 while walking three. Liam McFadden pitched a shutout inning of relief with one strikeout. He didn’t give up a hit or a walk.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
