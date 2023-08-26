BEAUFORT — The East Carteret football team lost to Ashley on Friday in another rout, dropping the team’s record to 0-2 for the first time since the 2019 season.
Both the Mariners' offense and defense struggled against the Screaming Eagles (1-1). The Mariners gave up 49 points in the first half and an another 13 in the second on their way to a 62-0 defeat. They fell 51-0 to White Oak in the opening week of the season.
Neither team’s first two possesions of the game were particularly attractive. Beginning on their own 49-yard line, the Screaming Eagles put together a seven-play drive that resulted in quarterback Braden Quinn getting sacked on a fourth-down attempt.
The Mariners' opening drive had one explosive play. Sophomore quarterback Luke McIntosh threw a jailbreak screen to sophomore wide receiver Jaedon Watson who darted past the defense for a second-down gain of 21 yards.
The rest of the drive was less exciting, and it came to an end when Ashley received the ball back after a botched fourth-down punt.
Tyler Carter scored the game’s first points at the midpoint of the first quarter on the second Screaming Eagle drive after Quinn threw a screen pass to the boundary and Carter ran down the sideline for a 36-yard touchdown.
On their remaining six drives in the first half, Ashley went on to score with six different players finding the end zone.
Junior running back Jaelan Brewington finished the night with three touchdowns.
East’s difficult start to the season, according to head coach B.J. Frazier, can be attributed to having a young team and injuries.
“More positives than what we had last week. Still looked solid up front, but we are still young in the skill positions,” he said. “So, we had a lot of mistakes, from interceptions to fumbles to missed assignments. We’ve got to get better from that.”
On the offensive side of the ball, two of the Mariners’ top contributors are underclassmen. Myles Shelton, a running back, and McIntosh, the starting quarterback, are sophomores.
Antonio Bryant, the starting running back, was unavailable. Bryant missed Friday's game due to an injury he sustained in last week's contest against White Oak.
“We had Antonio out this week. Hopefully we will have him back next week,” said Frazier. “When you have a big back like him that’s out, it puts a lot of carries in guys’ hands who are not used to getting that many carries.”
Last season, the 5-11, 200-pound workhorse rushed for 1,196 yards and 16 touchdowns on 102 attempts.
The team can learn constructive lessons from each game, according to Frazier, and it all starts with being more physical and consistent. Frazier said every practice and game should be an opportunity for the squad to learn something new, and he wants them to improve from every experience they have.
Next week, when the Mariners host county foe Croatan (2-), who defeated Washington 21-6 in its season opener and then beat Pamlico County 23-0 on Friday, they will face another formidable opponent.
