WINSTON-SALEM — Two county teams got a preview of the state championship venue at the JDL Fast Track on Saturday.
Croatan and West Carteret’s winter track and field teams both made the trip for the JDL Holiday High School Invitational, with a handful of county athletes garnering top results among the best of their peers.
CROATAN
The Cougars did their best running in the 1,600-meter relay, with James Wallace, Sean Manning, Matthew Quispe and Kenny Lombreglia teaming up for a first-place time of 3:40.35. That finish took the lead with less than three-tenths of a second to spare.
The same group, minus Quispe and adding Trey Austin, placed second in the 3,200-meter relay with an 8:38.18 clocking.
Colten Rodriguez posted the best individual finish in any boys running event for Croatan, placing second in the 3,200 meters with a 10:00.29 clocking and running the 1,600 meters in 4:33.88 for fifth place.
Will Rouse captured the best field event finish for the team with a second-place toss of 46-03 in the shot put. Teammate A.J. Matas was right behind him with a 45-04 push, good for third place. Cailin Ames placed seventh with a 31-08.50 push. Matas finished seventh in the high jump with a leap of 5-07.
Wallace clocked the best time for the Cougars in the 1,000-meter run, placing eighth in 2:46.76. Manning finished 16th in 2:54.22 and Austin 24th in 3:01.49.
Quispe placed ninth in the 500-meter dash with a 1:10.53 clocking. Lombreglia finished right behind him with an 11th-place time of 1:11.16.
-------------
Reigning cross country 3A champion Navaya Zales captured wins in three events, the 1,000-meter run, the 1,600 meter and the 3,200. On the shortest course, she clocked the only sub-three-minute time with a 2:58.91 clocking.
In the 1,600, she smoked the competition with a time of 5:07.24, more than 14 seconds faster than the next finisher, and in the 3,200, her time of 10:54.36 was almost half a minute quicker than the second-place runner.
WEST CARTERET
The Patriots had three notable finishes from the girls team in the meet, the best among them from Tyler Collins. She captured the high jump with a leap of 5-03, two inches better than the next placer.
Grace Guilford grabbed another podium finish with a third-place time of 1:19.66 in the 500-meter dash. Alyssa Cooley just missed the podium in the pole vault, reaching 10-00 for fourth place in the event.
