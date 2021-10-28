NEWPORT — Croatan’s undefeated record and season both came to an end Tuesday in the second round of the 3A girls tennis dual playoffs.
The No. 2 seed Cougars’ year finished with a 13-1 mark after a 7-2 loss to Union Pines.
The No. 7 seed Vikings (13-2) move on to the third round where they will take on No. 6 seed Terry Sanford (10-1).
Tayla Stathem and Marissa Falcone nearly gave Croatan four wins in the second-round contest.
Stathem fell 6-2, 2-6, 11-9 in a tough No. 4 singles match with Abby Robertson, and Falcone dropped a 6-1, 2-6, 10-7 slugfest with McKayla Kirk at No. 5.
Olivia Fails won the lone singles match for the Cougars, taking down Madelyn Ragsdale 6-0, 6-4 in the No. 6 match.
Haley Hartman and Falcone captured the team’s lone doubles victory in an 8-4 match with Ceilidh Clendenin and Robertson at No. 3.
Here are results of the match:
Union Pines 7, Croatan 2
Singles
No. 1: Tyne Ross (UP) def. Grace Meyer (C), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Lily Slyman (UP) def. Arianna Cope (C), 6-4, 6-0.
No. 3: Becca Cameron (UP) def. Grace Blair (C), 6-2, 6-4.
No. 4: Abby Robertson (UP) def. Tayla Stathem (C), 6-2, 2-6, 11-9.
No. 5: McKayla Kirk (UP) def. Marissa Falcone (C), 6-1, 2-6, 10-7.
No. 6: Olivia Fails (C) def. Madelyn Ragsdale (UP), 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1: Tyne Ross/Lily Slyman (UP) def. Grace Meyer/Grace Blair (C), 8-4.
No. 2: Becca Cameron/McKayla Kirk (UP) def. Arianna Cope/Tayla Stathem (C), 8-3.
No. 3: Marissa Falcone/Haley Hartman (C) def. Abby Robertson/Ceilidh Clendenin (UP), 8-4.
