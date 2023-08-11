MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls cross country team returns its top five runners from a fifth-place regional team.
The Patriots also have six of their top seven back.
“There’s not many seasons where I’ve had the top five back,” Shelton Mayo said as he enters his 23rd year as West Carteret coach. “It’s hard to get this many back. We feel very lucky.”
West tallied 162 points to garner fifth in the 3A regional meet.
First Flight won with 27 points, followed by Croatan with 90, Currituck with 140 and Swansboro with 146.
Ryan Germain gave West its top finisher in the 117-runner meet, taking 20th in 21 minutes, five seconds. Elaina Sherline placed 26th in 21:23, and Marlena Marson claimed 30th in 21:48.
“Ryan has come out of the gates strong, and Marlena is much stronger than last year,” Mayo said.
Caroline Dickinson stopped the watch in 22:03 to finish 36th. Ansley Jones took 55th in 22:58, and Anna Johnson rounded out the squad’s top seven, claiming 64th in 23:41.
“Ainsley is definitely ahead of last year,” Mayo said. “She is looking strong in her senior year.”
The only runner missing from the top seven is Tyler Collins, who is concentrating on her high jumping career – she’s one of the top jumpers in the country.
Collins was 56th in 23:01 at the 3A regional.
“We definitely support her, and don’t want cross country to get in the way,” Mayo said.
West went on to finish 17th in the state.
The Patriots were third in the Coastal Conference.
Croatan took the league with 20 points followed by Swansboro with 56, West with 66 and White Oak with 97.
“Croatan will be tough,” Mayo said. “Our conference was at top of the region. You don’t have to look too hard to find competition in this conference.”
The West boys took third in the 3A regional thanks to a pair of sophomores.
Jake Knight and Chance McCubbin each collected top-10 finishes with Knight toeing the line in 16:21 to take fourth in the 132-runner meet. McCubbin followed in sixth in 16:33.
“They’ve been running a lot over the summer and they look like they are in even better shape than they were last year,” Cal Sligh said as he enters his first year as the boys coach. “They’ve been working hard. They’re pretty good buddies, and they push each other a lot. Chance turned it on late last year.”
Larry Lewis, who served the last three years as the boys coach, stepped down to follow the volleyball career of his daughter Chloe.
The Patriots lost three of their top seven to graduation.
Landon Gray had a personal best at the regional, claiming 20th in 17:34. Hunter Guthrie finished 33rd in 18:07, and Colton Ellis rounded out the West seven with a time of 18:53 to place 54th.
Carter Bass and Nash Taylor are back.
Bass placed 34th in 18:15. Nash Taylor put up a personal-best 18:38 to take 45th.
Sligh said he expects Luciano Botta to compete for a top-seven spot.
Croatan, the 3A state champion, won the conference last year with 17 points, followed by West with 45, and White Oak with 69.
“Croatan is really strong,” Sligh said. “And White Oak, didn’t lose much. Our conference keeps getting better.”
West will begin the season Wednesday at Fort Macon versus Croatan, South Central and Northern Nash.
