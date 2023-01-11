OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team’s low-scoring approach to the season worked again Tuesday in a 30-20 victory over Dixon.
Ten of the Cougars’ 13 games this season have had final scores under 75 points, four have been under 60 and the Croatan defense has held its opposition to less than 25 points five times.
After its latest win, the Cougars are 6-8 overall and 2-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference, tied with Swansboro for the lead in the standings.
Dixon (6-6 overall) dipped to 0-2 in the conference with the loss. The Bulldogs came into the game as one of just three teams in the Coastal with an overall record over .500. The others are Richlands (7-5) and Swansboro (6-4).
The Cougars’ defense came out of the gates hungry for stops, holding the Bulldogs to zero points in the first quarter and just six by halftime.
Croatan kept its own scoring low but balanced, getting eight points from Ginger Hayden, six from Madi Rogers and five apiece from Landry Clifton and Neely McMannen.
At the foul line, the Cougars finished 8-for-14. They were sent there seven times in the final period and converted four. Dixon went 4-for-7 at the charity stripe.
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Mykenzie Langston with 11 points.
Croatan will travel to Richlands for its next game on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Dixon....................................... 0 6 7 7 - 20
Croatan................................... 8 5 9 8 - 30
DIXON (20) – Langston 11, Tomlinson 3, Beckett 2, O’Brien 2, Parker 2.
CROATAN (30) – Hayden 8, Rogers 6, Clifton 5, McMannen 5, Wilson 4, Parmley 2.
