West Carteret owned its 3A Coastal Conference county rivalry this week.
The Patriots dominated the Cougars across four sports this week, including a sweep in baseball and softball and victories in girls soccer and boys tennis.
The West baseball team swept Croatan with an 8-7 win on Thursday and a 9-1 victory on Tuesday. The Patriots are 4-0 against the Cougars since the two teams were lumped in the conference together.
On the softball field, West won 5-1 on Thursday to improve upon a 4-3 victory on Tuesday. The softball team is also 4-0 versus the Cougars since the two began as league foes.
The Patriots defeated the Cougars 2-0 on the soccer pitch Thursday, their first win over Croatan since 2017. The two teams will play a second game at Croatan on May 9.
The West boys tennis team snapped a 59-game league winning streak for Croatan on Tuesday with a 5-4 win in the first of two meetings. The second will take place on Wednesday, April 19.
While not this week, West has also held a grip over the Coastal in boys golf with three match wins this spring. The Patriots have dominated each match by an average of 33 strokes, while the Cougars have placed third in two matches and fourth in one.
The Cougars haven’t lost every match/game against West this spring, though. The boys lacrosse team dominated both games against the Patriots, winning 18-4 on March 14 and 18-1 on March 24.
The spring track and field teams have also outperformed the Patriots. The Croatan boys and girls teams both won at the Crystal Coast Championships on Wednesday while the West squads placed second. The Cougars also won both the boys and girls meets at the N.C. Runners Eastern Tour event on April 1.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.