MOREHEAD CITY — In the Wednesday edition, the News-Times stated that former West Carteret volleyball standout Victoria Healey “may be the county’s first and only scholarship rower.”
Healey, who started as a scholarship volleyball player at Belmont Abbey, but now rows at Jacksonville University, is the second scholarship rower from the county.
Cameron Paul, a 2012 Croatan graduate and conference champion swimmer, received a rowing scholarship to Nova Southeastern University.
