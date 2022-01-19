OCEAN — Croatan celebrates each new year with a wrestling conference championship.
At least it seems that way.
The Cougars captured their 20th dual-team league title in their 24th year as a program on Tuesday with a 46-25 win over Swansboro.
They improved to 5-0 in the Coastal Conference in their first year at the 3A level after 23 in 2A and are now 170-10 in their history in league action with three of those losses coming in the first season when the school didn’t have any seniors.
“Sometimes I think about how lucky we’ve been to have good kids, we’ve always had good assistants,” said coach Davie Perry, who started the program in 1998. “You’re just thankful for the success.”
Croatan (15-1) needed to beat Swansboro (15-5) to win its 17th outright conference title with the Pirates entering the match with a 4-0 mark in the Coastal. It didn’t look good early with the visitors holding a 25-3 lead after six matches that started at 120 pounds.
“We started off pretty slow, obviously,” Perry said. “We drew the heart of their lineup, so I knew it was going to be tough early.”
Perry’s squad didn’t lose again, rattling off eight in a row to score 43 unanswered points.
Two of those wins came by forfeit, accounting for 12 points. Four other victories also registered six points apiece thanks to pins.
Landon Gray gave the Cougars their first lead in the 11th bout of the night in a matchup of two of the area’s best wrestlers. Gray (25-7) bumped up to 220 pounds from his usual 182 spot and pinned Jace Wilkens (27-5) in 5 minutes, 35 seconds to make it a 30-25 contest.
Swansboro coach Ken Gawronski pointed to that match, as well as matches at 138 and heavyweight as ones his team needed to win.
“There were four or five I knew we could win, there were four or five I knew they could win, and the others were up in the air and they won more of those,” he said.
Freshman Tomas Aguero (18-11) then brought his team some breathing room with a 12-3 major decision over Zander Riley (21-6) in the 285-pound class.
Holding a 34-25 lead, the Cougars’ smallest two wrestlers took care of business with back-to-back pins.
Cameron Sanchez (18-8) took down Seamus Sullivan (15-18) in 4:32 at 106 pounds, and Gavin Cohen placed the shoulders of Mason Cooper (25-8) to the mat in 1:17 at 113.
“Tomas had a good match,” Perry said. “That kid wrestled A.J. (Pile) before, and it was a knockdown, drag-out match, but Tomas wrestled him well. And the two smaller guys did well. Cameron was favored, but he’s still a freshman, and Gavin had a tossup match. They were pretty evenly matched.”
Garrett Cortese (16-6) started the eight-match streak with a pin of Marcus Mason (9-19) in 1:03 in the 160-pound bout. Following a Swansboro forfeit, Blake McCabe (10-4) took a 7-2 decision over Sean Kelly (18-13) in the 182-pound bout.
“I wasn’t too worried when we were down 25-3,” Perry said. “If we would have lost a couple between 160 and heavyweight, I would have been worried, but we did what we were supposed to do there. I wouldn’t say I was calm, but I wasn’t panicking. I thought we could win those last eight, and we did, so it worked out right.”
Cody Raymond (24-6) was the lone Croatan wrestler to win in the first six matches, taking an 8-7 decision over Giovanni Rodriguez (28-12).
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 46, Swansboro 25
106 – Cameron Sanchez (C) pin Seamus Sullivan (S), 4:32.
113 – Gavin Cohen (C) pin Mason Cooper (S), 1:17.
120 – Tyler Cowell (S) maj. dec. Colton Leiske (C), 11-3.
126 – Isaac Gawronski (S) pin Tommy Williams (C), 2:59.
132 – Ayden Goodman (S) pin Angelica Steffy (C), 2:09.
138 – Cody Raymond (C) dec. Giovanni Rodriguez (S), 8-7.
145 – Klint Rhude (S) dec. Josh Steffy (C), 8-4.
152 – Theodore Yager (S) pin Eli Simonette (C), 5:42.
160 – Garrett Cortese (C) pin Marcus Mason (S), 1:03.
170 – Drake Egan (C) win by forfeit.
182 – Blake McCabe (C) dec. Sean Kelly (S), 7-2.
195 – A.J. Pile (C) win by forfeit.
220 – Landon Gray (C) pin Jace Wilkens (S), 5:35.
285 – Tomas Aguero (C) maj. dec. Zander Riley (S), 12-3.
