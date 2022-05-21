JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret girls soccer team nearly pulled off its second upset in four days on Thursday in a 1-0 loss to Jacksonville.
The No. 20 seed Patriots (8-5-7) pushed the No. 4 Cardinals (14-4-1) to overtime in the second round of the 3A playoffs before giving up a goal.
Sophomore Macy Helmstetter scored just her second of the season with 4:35 remaining in the second overtime period.
It was Jacksonville’s 10th shutout of the season.
West made the long trip to Lee County worth its while Tuesday in the first round of the playoffs.
The Patriots scored three goals in a nine-minute span late in the second half to take a 3-0 victory.
Sam Huber put the first score on the board with 17 minutes to go on a Taylor Hicks assist.
Megan Stoll then bought her team some insurance with 13 minutes remaining on an Ava Johnson assist.
Johnson closed the book on the Yellow Jackets with the third goal of the night.
Chloe Dunn helped the Patriots keep a clean sheet in the contest with nine saves.
No. 13 seed Lee County ended the season at 13-7-1.
