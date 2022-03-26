PINEY GREEN — East Carteret won its first girls soccer game of the season Tuesday with a 4-2 victory over White Oak.
The Mariners moved to 1-3-1 while the Vikings fell to 3-6.
“This was a very important win – a much needed one – to bounce back from our previous game,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “I call this a quality win because it was against another 3A school in Onslow County, which is a soccer-strong county. Our girls showed improvement from the previous two games and dominated possession for most of the first half.”
East had showed well in most of its first four games versus quality opponents, falling 2-1 to Southwest Onslow (4-2-1), tying Richlands (3-5-1) in a 1-1 matchup, dropping a 4-1 affair to Currituck (5-3) and losing 2-0 to Swansboro (5-2-2).
Four players netted goals for the Mariners against White Oak, including three in the first half.
Tiana Staryeu got the scoring started on a long pass from Meredith Brooks in the eighth minute. Staryeu shot the ball from the elbow of the box to send the ball over the goalie’s head.
The scoreboard stayed the same for the next 26 minutes until Sydney Roberson dented the onion bag on a Sami Mason assist.
Cate Wolf rounded out the first-half scoring two minutes before the break.
Mercy Bell got White Oak back into it in the first 20 minutes of the second half with back-to-back goals to make it a 3-2 contest.
Both teams had chances to score over the final 20 minutes until East’s Kenliana Dixon won the ball off a goal kick with four minutes remaining, made a run toward the goal and kicked the ball away from the keeper into the back of the net.
East will next host West Carteret (3-1-2) on Tuesday in its first home game of the season.
