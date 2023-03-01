WEST CARTERET — The West Carteret girls soccer program is seeing a changing of the guard this spring.
Seven-year assistant Cory Noe is stepping in as the head coach after Matt Graham stepped down in the offseason. He’ll be joined by new assistant coach and 2017 alum Lainey Wainwright née Nicholson.
Noe, who coaches a few of the girls as an assistant for the varsity girls basketball program, said the change was talked about for a few years before the opportunity officially arose before this season.
“It’s something I’m really excited about,” he said. “I know the kids and I know the program, so when the time came, it was a natural succession.”
Noe takes over a team that finished last season 8-5-7 overall and placed fourth in the 3A Coastal Conference with a 3-3-4 record.
The team only had one loss in its last eight regular season games, four of which were overtime ties. The Patriots reached the second round of the 3A state playoffs before losing 1-0 to Jacksonville in overtime.
“We got cooking at the end,” Noe said. “The girls are tired of tying, though, so our focus this year is going to be offense. We’re going to press higher and move aggressively up the pitch.”
That will be a tall task for an offense that lost three of its top five scorers, including Megan Stoll who tallied nine goals and two assists.
“We lost a lot, graduated a fantastic class of six seniors, but we have a lot of girls with experience coming back.”
The top returning scorers are sophomore Sam Huber who finished last spring with seven goals and two assists and senior Mary Neal Rowland who tallied three goals and an assist.
They are part of a group of 23 on the varsity roster. The program also has a jayvee team with 15 on the roster.
The team will bring back a wealth of underclassmen, but Noe plans on leaning on his class of seven seniors.
“They all play at a high level, specifically Emmy Wade Langley,” he said. “She’s been incredible for us, starting all four years she has been with the program. I think she’s one of the most skilled center backs that I’ve worked with in the program.”
The team also returns starting keeper Chloe Dunn who made 165 stops in the net last season.
“She’s been starting for us since she was a freshman,” Noe said. “She’s absolutely fantastic and a really polished goalie. She’s aggressive, and she’s comfortable with her feet, which isn’t common for keepers.”
The Patriots will play a tough nonconference schedule this spring that includes Southern Nash, the No. 8 team in the 3A east last season, and Rocky Mount Academy, last year’s No. 2 team in the NCISAA.
Also in the group are Cleveland, East Duplin and East Carteret, the 2A east regional runner up. The five teams had a combined winning percentage of .780 last spring.
“You don’t want to play a soft nonconference schedule and then go into our conference, which I believe is the toughest in the state,” Noe said. “There’s no room for subpar performances in that conference.”
The Patriots haven’t won the Coastal since Wainwright’s last year with the program. They have been the fourth-place team the last two seasons.
Noe is excited to utilize Wainwright’s experience
“I think it’s great for the girls to see that she was here the last time we hung a banner for the program,” he said. “She’s a great addition, has a great eye for the game and connects well with the girls.”
The Patriots will start their regular season schedule on Wednesday this week with a home game against Northside-Jacksonville.
