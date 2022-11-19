BEAUFORT — The Mariners hope continuity will be key to a fourth straight league title.
The East Carteret boys basketball team brings back the dynamic backcourt duo of Shamel Baker and Charles Matheka from a team that went 9-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
“They’re the best backcourt I’ve ever had, and I’ve had some good guards,” Daniel Griffee said as he enters his fourth year as coach. “I’ve just never had two the same age who will stay four years together. They know each other so well, been playing alongside each other their whole lives.”
Baker averaged 23.0 points last season and earned the league Player of the Year, while Matheka put up 16.7 points per game. The juniors should see those numbers bump up this season. Griffee is just happy both are on the court after they played football for the first time in their high school careers.
“You try not to think about it, because you can get hurt doing anything,” he said. “They got through it OK. There are some lumps. Charles’s knee is banged up, and they’ve got bumps and bruises, but they have no major issues, so it is a blessing.”
They’ve shown improvement throughout their careers, and that trend should continue. Baker increased his scoring by more than six points from his freshman year when he averaged 16.6. Matheka went from averaging 3.2 points as a freshman to increasing that number by more than 13 points as a sophomore.
“From what I’ve seen so far, they have grown both in size and strength and speed,” Griffee said. “Their talent is God-given. I just try to mold them and they do the rest. They are very blessed with basketball skills. They are gym rats. When they get done with football practice, they are in the gym working out. You don’t have to tell them. They want to be in the gym.”
Cole Jernigan will no longer give the team a talented trio from that class after transferring to Maryland. He was fourth on East in scoring with 6.5 points per game.
“The toughness, the defense, losing those hurts,” Griffee said. “But I don’t think it will affect our scoring because Shamel and Charles led the charge on that.”
Jacob Nelson rounds out the core returners from last year’s team that went 16-6 and advanced to the third round of the 2A state playoffs. Nelson was third on the team in scoring (10.1) and provided plenty of hustle.
“He is our tough player,” Griffee said. “He plays hard nonstop. He doesn’t quit. He’s a competitor. He’s an athlete, one of the best athletes I’ve ever coached.”
The talented quartet led the way last season, but East also received instrumental contributions from big men Skyler Gray, Miguel Bassoto and Amarion Shelton.
Griffee hopes Brody Nelson and Darren Piner can step up in similar ways.
“I’m hoping they can do what those guys did, where they came in as athletes and turned into basketball players by the end of the season,” he said. “I really think Brody and Darren are going to be sleepers. Once they get into the rhythm and speed of the game, they will be fine. Their athleticism will take over.”
Last year’s team had a short bench, and depth might be an even bigger problem this season after the loss of Jernigan, Gray, Bassoto and Shelton, as well as Josef Lawrence and Jeremiah Stubbs.
“We don’t really have any depth, but you run into that at a small school like East Carteret,” Griffee said.
The team should, however, look similar in style with an aggressive defensive attack.
“We have good speed, and we’re really athletic,” Griffee said. “We can press, which is what we typically do. But you can’t teach size, and we are going to struggle rebounding, so we have to knock down shots.”
Despite the lack of size and depth, East may actually find life easier in the Coastal Plains Conference. Pamlico tied the Mariners for the top spot in the league at 9-1 but lost its top four scorers. Jones Senior lost two of its top three scorers from a team that went 5-5. Southside also went 5-5 but lost four of its top five scorers.
