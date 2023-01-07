OCEAN — If you’re a West Carteret fan, Friday night was a fun one.
That’s what Patriot coach Mark Mansfield quipped after an 83-37 torching of Croatan on the road. The win vaulted the Morehead City team to 9-3 overall and 1-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The Patriots scored at will in the game, leading 22-9 after the first quarter and going into the locker room at halftime up 47-19.
West outrebounded the Cougars 51-34 and shot 47 percent from the floor in the first half en route to a tone-setting victory in pursuit of the program’s fifth straight conference title.
“I liked the effort and the intensity I saw coming off a 10-day break,” Mansfield said. “We haven’t played since Dec. 22. It was good to get some rest, but that can work against you too. It’s tough to come off a long break into someone else’s gym. You just have to hope to shoot the ball well.”
The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Cougars (9-4 overall). They were coming off a 52-44 tilt at Southside on Thursday, a win but a game in which they only shot 17 percent from the floor.
“It’s a tough night when you can’t get the ball in the hoop,” Croatan coach Scott McBride said. “I think we needed this, a punch in the gut to remind us how tough this conference is. We have been settling for bad shots and kind of jogging lately. We have to be more intense in practice.”
McBride, 42, was a player under Mansfield when the latter was an assistant for the West varsity team. Mansfield, 56, also coached for a recreational league in which Croatan assistant coach John Humphrey played for.
“They’re a good team. They’ve had a very successful early season,” Mansfield said. “They’re going to get better. Scott does a good job. He and John know what they’re doing.”
West extended its winning streak against Croatan to 18 games. The 46-point win on Friday was the largest of the streak, with West averaging 33-point wins in those games. The Cougars last won in the 2012-2013 season.
The Patriots jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the latest contest, but they didn’t really take control of the game until the second quarter when the offense ripped off 23 straight points.
The run started with eight points in the span of less than a minute. Adam Cummings started if off with a runner from the baseline, Worth Stack sank a putback for the next bucket, Dylan McBride sliced through the defense for a layup and two more points, and Jaxon Whitaker hit the fourth bucket on the break.
The run continued until West led 45-12. Not only was West shooting well – they finished 44 percent overall in the game – but it was gutting the Cougar advance up the court with multiple steals resulting in easy breakaway layups.
“Our guys got down, they got tired, and then it all kind of snowballed from there,” McBride said. “West is a really good team, and they push the pace of the game.”
Cason Collins, Jaylen Hewitt, Whitaker and McBride all reached double scoring figures for the Patriots. Whitaker led with 12 points, Collins and McBride scored 11 each and Hewitt 10.
The Patriots showed off their depth with 11 different scorers. Xavier Jones scored nine, while Cummings and Stack scored eight apiece.
Trey Jones led Croatan with a game-high 15 points. The West transfer averages 17.4 points per game for the Cougars.
Jadon Davidson also reached double digits with 11 points, including three treys. The Cougars typically specialize in shooting three-pointers – they have sunk 88 on 31 percent shooting so far this season – but few shots went in against the Patriots.
“What you want as a shooter is wide open, clean looks,” Mansfield said. “We didn’t want to give those tonight. That’s a benefit of our quick pace.”
West will get a tough league test to start next week with a home game against White Oak (9-3) on Tuesday. The Vikings are ranked No. 8 in the 3A east. West is ranked No. 11.
Croatan will host Dixon (5-9) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret...................... 22 25 21 15 - 83
Croatan.................................. 9 10 11 7 - 37
WEST CARTERET (83) – Whitaker 12, Collins 11, McBride 11, Hewitt 10, Jones 9, Cummings 8, Stack 8, Dade 6, Hester 3, Thakore 3, Coker 2.
CROATAN (37) – Jones 15, Davidson 11, Green 5, Boyette 4, Hamrick 1, Martin 1.
