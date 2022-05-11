MOREHEAD CITY — Branden Mabe was a man looking for a sport as a sophomore.
Lacrosse fit like a glove.
After discovering wrestling wasn’t for him following two years on the mat, he was ready to move on.
“I had no idea we had a lacrosse team at our school,” the senior said. “It’s not very big at our school. That is why I was hoping to make a lasting impact this year, so maybe it will draw some more attention to it. I think that we definitely gained attention.”
West Carteret certainly made its mark this year, winning four straight games, including its first appearance in the state playoffs. In the previous seven years, the Patriots had never won more than three games in a season and had never captured more than two victories in a row.
“It’s been awesome,” Mabe said. “We’ve had a lot more passion on the team this year. We had a ton more players come out and play, and practices were better.”
West overcame a slow start in the first round of the 1A/2A/3A playoffs to make history with a 14-5 victory over Eastern Alamance, thanks largely to nine goals in the fourth quarter.
Mabe assisted on his team’s first goal of the night and scored one of the goals in the final frame to help secure the win.
“It was nothing but excitement,” he said. “When we won that game, we were so happy about it. I can’t even describe the amount of happiness after that game.”
The Patriots (4-9) set a school record with their fourth win of the season. Their previous season high for victories came in 2018 when they went 3-13. West won its first game as a program that season in the first game of the year, beating Jacksonville 7-2 to break a 42-game losing streak that started in the first year of the program (2015).
Heading to the second round of the state playoffs was a far cry from those days.
“We won one game the entire season last year,” Mabe said. “And in the playoffs, the stands were so packed for a lacrosse game, it was insane. Seeing all those people there – people who never even knew we had a lacrosse team – and we were getting attention all over the school.”
Mabe was in those same shoes as a sophomore as he was hardly familiar with the program when he signed up. He didn’t know much about the sport either, picking up a lacrosse stick for the first time that season.
“At that time, I was pretty lost after quitting wrestling,” he said. “I was thinking of not playing sports anymore. I had no idea what I was doing when I started lacrosse. It took me a long time to really get things down. My junior year, after a year playing, was really when I started to pick it up.”
But once he got it, he was good to go.
Mabe shined as midfielder, especially on the offensive end.
“After I scored my first goal last year, I started shooting all the time,” he said. “I was instantly attracted to scoring.”
And while he fell in love it with from the start, the sport didn’t treat him that well at the beginning of the relationship.
The Patriots won two games in a row for the first time in program history to begin the 2020 campaign, but the 2-0 record ended up being the final record when the coronavirus pandemic ended the season.
“That definitely would have been the breakthrough year for our school,” Mabe said. “We had some insane talent. That team was absolutely stacked with very good players, and after two games, it got taken away from us just like that.”
Mabe reported his grades suffered during the days of virtual learning as well. He still sports a 3.9 GPA, but it was higher prior to the pandemic.
“I feel like that is low for me,” he said. “The COVID year it took a hit. It was a 4.1 before that. Being at home all the time, doing all the work on the computer, it wasn’t for me.”
The senior plans on attending Carteret Community College for a year and then joining the National Guard for a stint to get the rest of his education paid for.
“I’ll serve one weekend a month, two weeks a summer and go to college at the same time,” he said.
Mabe’s family on his father’s side has served in the military for every generation since World War II.
He hopes to attend a four-year, in-state school in the future. He also wouldn’t mind taking up lacrosse again in the future, perhaps at the university club level.
“That would be a dream come true, to be able to keep playing,” he said. “I seriously looked into playing at the next level, but I started playing lacrosse way to late, and I started looking into playing in college too late.”
Regardless what happens with the sport going forward, he won’t soon forget the impact it’s had on him.
“I already miss it,” he said. “It feels like a breakup, as weird as that sounds. It’s the only sport I had any passion for of the six I tried growing up. It has honestly been the best thing to happen to me in high school for sure.”
Here are a few of Mabe’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.”
Favorite TV Show: “Breaking Bad.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Adventure Time.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Megadeth.
Favorite Song: “Semi-Charmed Life” by Third Eye Blind.
Favorite Book: “Bible.”
Favorite Team: Alabama Crimson Tide.
Favorite Athlete: Bryce Young.
Favorite Vacation: Disney World.
Favorite Hobby: Guitar.
Favorite Subject: Linguistics.
Favorite Quote: “Cum Deo et Dextra.”
Favorite Drink: La Horchata.
Favorite Restaurant: Red Fish Grill.
Favorite Season: Spring.
Favorite Sports Memory: “First playoff win at West for lacrosse.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Michael McGinn.
Favorite Sport: Lacrosse.
Favorite Website/App: Instagram.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: My girlfriend.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Dave Mustaine, Chris Pratt, Kiko Loureiro, Dave Chapelle and Denzel Washington.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Coach Zack, Coach AJ, Coach Vince, Zach Odum and Ford Jenkins.
Items For A Deserted Island: Knife, sharpener, a pot, canteen and tent.
