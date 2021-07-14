MOREHEAD CITY — To describe Victoria Healey as a unique former county student-athlete is an understatement.
The West Carteret alum may be the county’s first and only scholarship rower, and a good one at that.
A standout volleyball player who earned a scholarship from Belmont Abbey, she’s changed course and is now rowing at Jacksonville University (Fla.).
“It’s kind of crazy,” she said. “I just wasn’t satisfied playing volleyball anymore. It wasn’t giving me the fulfillment that I used to get from it. I’m surprised I’ve done so well in rowing.”
She started at the Florida school on an academic scholarship but has also earned athletic scholarship money with her outstanding performance.
Healey is one of the top rowers on a Dolphins team that finished as a close runner-up to Marist in May at the Metro Athletic Atlantic Conference (MAAC) Championships.
Marist, which went on to finish 22nd at the NCAA Championships, won its 12th MAAC title with 54 points. Jacksonville was next with 45 points in the nine-team competition.
The Dolphins were hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak just before the event and had to compete without nine rowers, including three seniors. They entered the MAAC Championships as the top seed.
“If we had one more positive, we wouldn’t have been able to go,” Healey said. “And so, it was a blessing to be able to go, but unfortunate, because we lost so much and had been doing so well.”
Despite no background in the sport, Healey is seemingly a natural, serving as a rower in First Varsity Eight, which is the top boat of the three that a school enters in a competition, including the Second Varsity Eight and First Varsity Four.
She was the No. 4 rower in the MAAC Championships. The middle four of the eight rowers are the most powerful.
“I’d been on sailboats growing up, but not rowboats,” she said. “I didn’t even know that was a thing in college, so I didn’t know what I was throwing myself into. I didn’t know what to expect at all.”
She thrived on the volleyball court at West, playing a big part in an ultra-successful, three-year run that saw the team go 63-8 overall and 33-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference. The Patriots won 33 straight conference matches and advanced to the regional semifinal and third round of the playoffs in her final two seasons.
As a senior, Healey finished second on the team in kills with 173. She finished first in serving aces (95) and third in digs (146). By the end of the season, she had joined the handful of West players to reach 500 career kills with 510.
After a few seasons at Belmont Abbey, however, she was done with the sport and found support in her decision.
“I went up to my parents after a game, and I told them I couldn’t do it anymore, that it wasn’t my sport,” she said. “I wanted to try rowing. They were very supportive of me, and they always have been, which is amazing. They helped me look for schools and were super nice about it.”
Healey had followed in her sister Lanie’s footsteps to sign on to play at Belmont Abbey – she has another older sister, Alexis, who played soccer at Meredith – but she was intrigued when she heard of a cousin turning to rowing after a long volleyball career.
“She had played volleyball all her life and got recruited to row because they’re always looking for tall girls,” said Healey who stands 5-11. “I thought I should try that. It sounded interesting. I just threw myself into it.”
Some quick research showed her most rowing programs were in the north, which she didn’t find too appealing due to the weather, and soon found herself looking at Florida programs.
She narrowed her choices down by looking at each school’s majors.
“I was in business at the time, but I didn’t know what I wanted to do with that, and Jacksonville had an aviation program,” Healey said. “I’ve been interested in air traffic control since eighth grade, so that was the school.”
Healey majors in aviation management – her mother, Kimberly, used to be a flight attendant, and her father, Tom, is an engineer who works on planes.
She contacted Jacksonville coaches, lined up a tryout and transferred after the fall of her sophomore season. She soon shocked those coaches by producing some of the best erg scores on the team.
An ergometer, or erg for short, is a device that measures work.
Coaches have adopted the erg as a tool for measuring an athlete’s potential for moving a boat. Erg scores have become the currency for college recruitment and team selection.
“I got on the erg, not expecting anything,” Healey said. “It was nice going in not knowing what to expect, because it’s the most painful thing in the world. I’ve never put my body through that type of pain before.”
There is, however, more to moving a boat on the water than just pulling hard, but the erg can show who can pull the hardest if they’re taught to row well.
“I was worried about technique,” Healey said. “I wasn’t worried about times, because I had those, but they don’t always transfer over to the water. If you’re good in the erg, but you have bad technique, you’re going to be bad on the water, so I was nervous about that. But I worked hard, and I got good on the water.”
Always a top student – she finished in the top five percent of her class with a 4.6 grade-point average at West – she landed on the MAAC 2021 All-Academic Team this spring.
A junior academically and a sophomore athletically, she has two more years of eligibility remaining and is considering pursuing a masters to exhaust that eligibility.
“We have a good group coming back, so I’m excited about next season,” she said. “We’ll see about the following year. I just love being a part of a team, that community. And I love rowing. It is a challenge every day, which is what I love most about it. It is a huge physical and mental challenge. And once you get on the water, it is the ultimate team sport. No one stands out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.