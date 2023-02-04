BEAUFORT — The last time the East Carteret girls basketball team hosted Pamlico it was looking to complete a perfect season in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
The Hurricanes crashed that party, taking a 77-70 win to bring both teams to 9-1 in the CPC and create a shared league championship.
The Mariners made sure their undefeated league mark stayed intact this time Friday night, jumping out to a 30-5 first-quarter lead on their way to a 79-37 victory.
“We came out with a great first quarter,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “The girls were really, really excited to play. Last year, we closed out the season against Pamlico, and I think they wanted to erase that memory a little bit. I don’t have to motivate this team, and they showed it in the first quarter.”
Sacoco’s squad hit the 30-point mark in a quarter for the first time this season. The club’s previous high for points in a quarter came in the opening frame of the campaign with 27 versus Ocracoke.
East captured its 10th straight win to move to 18-2 overall and 8-0 in league play.
Leading 7-4 in the opening stanza, the Mariners rattled off 12 points in a row, and after a Pamlico bucket, scored 11 consecutive points to close out the period.
“We had high energy, our press looked really, really good, and we closed it out in the fourth quarter,” Sacoco said. “It was kind of a bookend game.”
Tanzania Locklear scored 14 of her game-high 30 points in the first quarter. She reached the 30-point mark for the fourth time in the last 10 games.
Locklear hit four three-pointers as East connected on 12 threes to set a season high. Seven of those treys came in the fourth quarter.
Sydney Locklear drained five treys, including four in the fourth when her team outscored the visitors 27-5. She finished with a season-high 19 points.
Hailey Grady established a career high by hitting the 20-point mark for the first time with 21. Grady has now scored in double digits in six of the last 10 games. She scored double digits in the second half alone with 10 against Pamlico.
Sarah Walker hit two three-pointers to score six.
The Hurricanes, who fell to 5-12 overall and 2-6 in the league, combined to outscore the Mariners 27-22 in the second and third quarters.
“There in the middle we got a little lax with our passes, and we let them get too many offensive rebounds,” Sacoco said. “We have to do a better job of crashing the boards. But we’ve been shooting the ball pretty well lately, and I told them in the second and third quarter we were taking OK shots, they just weren’t falling for us. Luckily, they fell for us in the fourth quarter.”
Mya Smith led Pamlico by scoring 23 points with 12 of those coming in the second quarter. No other Hurricanes player had more than five.
East will next travel Tuesday to take on Southside. The Seahawks are 19-4 overall and 6-1 in the conference. They’ve won five contests in a row since losing 52-47 to the Mariners on Jan. 20.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Pamlico.................................. 5 14 13 5 - 37
East Carteret........................ 30 9 13 27 - 79
PAMLICO (37) – M. Smith 23, T. Smith 5, Daniels 4, D. Galvan-Veliz 3, Altman 2.
EAST CARTERET (79) – Locklear 30, Grady 21, Roberson 19, Walker 6, Dixon 2, Shelton 1.
