OCEAN — The Croatan football team breezed past Washington in their season opener Friday night.
The Cougars, who had a 4-7 overall record and a 2-3 mark in the 3A Coastal Conference last season, dominated the Pam Pack in a commanding 21-6 victory by combining a fierce defense with their vaunted ground attack.
“Proud of our defense, because we played a lot of guys tonight,” said Croatan head coach Andrew Gurley. “When you look at our defensive room, besides those 11 starters, there are six or seven guys that we’re rotating heavy like they are starters. But we had to play more guys than that tonight, because we had some guys get banged up. Even though it wasn’t hot, they’re not used to playing four quarters like that.”
The Cougar defense began the game by recovering a fumble in their own end zone, then went three-and-out on offense, stopped Washington on a fourth-and-5 attempt with just under seven minutes left in the first half, and then went three-and-out again on offense.
The Cougars gave up only 57 rushing yards, 10 passing yards and two first downs in the first half.
Following a 41-yard touchdown pass from Coleman Davis to Landon Lewis that gave the Cougars a 14-0 lead after the successful extra-point boot, Washington made a house call to the end zone on the ensuing kickoff and scored their only points of the game, bringing the score to 14-6 after a failed two-point attempt.
The Cougars turned to seniors Anthony Bentz and Josh Steffy to handle the heavy workload of tailback in their run-oriented attack after losing tailback Brayden Stephens to graduation last season. Stephens amassed over 2,600 yards in his career and over 1,600 yards rushing last season.
Bentz had 88 carries for 418 yards in the previous two seasons, while Steffy had 76 carries for 442 yards.
The two combined to run 40 times Friday night, and late in the second quarter, Steffy tore through the Washington defense for a 62-yard score right up the middle, extending the margin to 21-6 after the extra point.
“Tony and Josh stuck it out every day last year with Brayden,” said Gurley. “Now Brayden is gone, and now they are the guys. They’re the guys that has to get it done. I’m so proud of those guys, the way they ran hard. Proud of those two for sticking it out. They took some tough hits, and in our offense, they are going to get pounded every game. But they laid some hits too, so I’m proud of them for that.”
Bentz and Steffy aren’t the only dual attack on the Cougars’ offense.
Easton Taylor and Davis are also splitting time at quarterback in offensive coordinator Chuck Colborn’s scheme.
Every other play, or every other series, the Cougars’ quarterbacks are rotating.
“I think the way we were rotating tonight worked out well,” said Gurley. “It keeps them fresh. It keeps them fresh mentally, but also physically. They are battling and they feed off each other, and competition breeds success. I liked how we rotated tonight, and we’ll take it week by week.”
Despite the Cougars' convincing victory on opening night, Gurley said he will urge his squad to remain focused, not look forward and to correct errors.
“A lot of times when you win a game, it’s hard to fix stuff,” he said. “Still, we’ve got to focus on the mistakes we made, and we’ve got to fix them even though we’re 1-0. We’ve got to get better.”
Next Friday, the Cougars will travel to Bayboro to face Pamlico which was defeated by West Craven 58-8 in its season opener.
