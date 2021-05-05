MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys golf team took the 3A Coastal Conference title with ease.
West shot a 332 at Morehead City Country Club to beat Jacksonville by 15 strokes. The Cardinals shot a 347. White Oak placed third with a 400, followed by Havelock with a 446.
“The boys played well, and they can continue to be competitive,” coach Phil Panzarella said. “We won’t lose anybody from this year’s team.”
Jacksonville’s Tyler Jones won the league Player of the Year with an impressive 68, and then West filled the next four spots.
Jake Bradley led the way for the Patriots with a 79.
“Jake plays a lot of different sports, but the golf bug has bit him,” Panzarella said. “I know his first love is soccer, but if he works at it, he’s an upper 70-80s player who I think can be a mid-70s player.”
Shawn Benson and Ryan Johnson followed with each shooting an 84.
“I haven’t seen anybody improve as much as Shawn has,” Panzarella said. “He used to be a baseball guy, and then he picked up golf. He has a tremendous work ethic and is one of our leaders. Ryan just took up golf during the pandemic. He’s a good athlete.”
David Garner shot an 85 to finish fifth. Davis Starling rounded out the top West finishers by claiming eighth with a 91.
Only two teams had enough players to compete in the girls championship.
West shot a 147 and Jacksonville put up a 167.
“I hate it for the girls,” Panzarella said. “There weren’t enough teams to qualify for the conference title, so they lose out. It’s like that some years. It was like that when I used to coach Croatan. We had some good players who didn’t get the conference accolades.”
The Patriots took the top five spots.
Sydney McKee shot a 47, followed by Lexie Garner and Grayson Edwards each with a 50, Sarah Tell with a 52 and Katelyn Starling with a 53.
