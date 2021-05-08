LELAND — The Croatan wrestling team went 3-1 in its last two tri-matches to boost its record to 4-2 on the season.
The Cougars edged North Brunswick 37-33, got by Swansboro 57-24 and eased past White Oak 58-18. The lone loss came in a 36-34 squeaker to South Brunswick.
Landon Gray, Ryan Lindsay and Zach Lindsay each went 4-0 in those matches.
At 182 pounds, Gray took a 6-3 decision over South Brunswick’s Mason Howlett, a 10-7 decision over White Oak’s Samuel Ellison and pinned Swansboro’s Sean Kelly in 45 seconds. He pinned North Brunswick’s Cesar Aguilar in 1:28 at 195 pounds.
Ryan Lindsay won three 220-pound bouts and took another victory by forfeit. He chalked up identical 4-2 decisions over North Brunswick’s Cameron Gurkin and South Brunswick’s Alex Casper and pinned Swansboro’s Jace Wilkens in 1:10.
Zach Lindsay also captured three matches and earned a forfeit at 285 pounds. He didn’t spend much time on the mat, pinning White Oak’s Ethan Suggs in 14 seconds, South Brunswick’s Will Holland in 53 seconds and North Brunswick’s Dante Jimeno in 1:23.
Cody Raymond went undefeated at 145 pounds, pinning South Brunswick’s Dylan Smith in 56 seconds, taking a 17-8 win over North Brunswick’s Aydan Mateer and winning by 7-3 decision over Swansboro’s Klint Rhude.
Luke Walker went 3-0 as well, including two in dominating fashion, pinning North Brunswick’s Levi Scurlock in 2:49 and cruising to a 17-1 technical fall over White Oak’s Drache Gooch. His other win came by forfeit.
Garrett Cortese was similarly dominant in two 160-pound matches, pinning Swansboro’s Eli VanDeweert in 25 seconds and besting White Oak’s Carl Wilson in a 16-1 technical fall.
Dakota Gray also went unbeaten in two 195-pound matches, pinning Swansboro’s Zander Riley in 18 seconds and toughing out a 4-2 decision over White Oak’s Chase Salter.
Here are results of the matches:
Croatan 37, N. Brunswick 33
106 – Noah Pjanic (C) pin Caden Farris (NB), 0:26.
113 – Cody Lieske (C) win by forfeit.
120 – Bill Bracy (NB) win by forfeit.
126 – Joey Panas (NB) pin Jacob Parker (C), 0:57.
132 – Double forfeit.
138 – Luke Walker (C) pin Levi Scurlock (NB), 2:49.
145 – Cody Raymond (C) maj. dec. Aydan Mateer (NB), 17-8.
152 – Hunter Campbell (NB) pin Anthony Marello (C), 2:36.
160 – Bradley Evenson (NB) win by forfeit.
170 – Yoel Del Rio (NB) win by forfeit.
182 – Tristan Marks (NB) dec. Blake McCabe (C), 6-4.
195 – Landon Gray (C) pin Cesar Aguilar (NB), 1:28.
220 – Ryan Lindsay (C) dec. Cameron Gurkin (NB), 4-2.
285 – Zach Lindsay (C) pin Dante Jimeno (NB), 1:23.
------------------
S. Brunswick 36, Croatan 34
106 – Lilly Prendergrast (SB) pin Noah Pjanic (C), 2:15.
113 – Ethan McCullough (SB) dec. Cody Lieske (C), 6-0.
120 – Curtis Williams (SB) win by forfeit.
126 – Jacob Parker (C) maj. dec. Brooks Evans (SB), 9-1.
132 – Logaan Harrell (SB) win by forfeit.
138 – Luke Walker (C) win by forfeit.
145 – Cody Raymond (C) pin Dylan Smith (SB), 0:56.
152 – Anthony Marello (C) pin Brendan Hoagland (SB), 0:37.
160 – Gabriel Owens (SB) win by forfeit.
170 – Noah Harrell (SB) dec. Blake McCabe (C), 2-1.
182 – Landon Gray (C) dec. Mason Howlett (SB), 6-3.
195 – Noah Atkinson (SB) pin Kevin Jungman (C), 4:41.
220 – Ryan Lindsay (C) dec. Alex Casper (SB), 4-2.
285 – Zach Lindsay (C) pin Will Holland (SB), 0:53.
------------------
Croatan 57, Swansboro 24
106 – Noah Pjanic (C) win by forfeit.
113 – Cody Lieske (C) win by forfeit.
120 – Cowell Tyler (S) win by forfeit.
126 – Isaac Gawronski (S) pin Jacob Parker (C), 1:11.
132 – Ayden Goodman (S) win by forfeit
138 – Theodore Yager (S) win by forfeit.
145 – Cody Raymond (C) dec. Klint Rhude (S), 7-3.
152 – Anthony Marello (C) win by forfeit.
160 – Garrett Cortese (C) pin Eli Vandeweert (S), 0:25.
170 – Blake McCabe (C) win by forfeit.
182 – Landon Gray (C) pin Sean Kelly (S), 0:45.
195 – Dakota Gray (C) pin Zander Riley (S), 0:18.
220 – Ryan Lindsay (C) pin Jace Wilkens (S), 1:10.
285 – Zach Lindsay (C) win by forfeit.
------------------
Croatan 58, White Oak 18
106 – Noah Pjanic (C) win by forfeit.
113 – Thomas Crossen (C) win by forfeit.
120 – Austin Gamber (WO) pin Cody Lieske (C), 5:37.
126 – Jacob Parker (C) win by forfeit.
132 – Jacob Timberlake (WO) win by forfeit.
138 – Thomas Rodriguez (WO) win by forfeit.
145 – Luke Walker (C) tech fall Drache Gooch (WO), 17-1.
152 – Anthony Marello (C) pin Dejon Fifer (WO), 0:51.
160 – Garrett Cortese (C) tech fall Carl Wilson (WO), 16-1.
170 – Blake McCabe (C) win by forfeit.
182 – Landon Gray (C) dec. Samuel Ellison (WO), 10-7.
195 – Dakota Gray (C) dec. Chase Salter (WO), 4-2.
220 – Ryan Lindsay (C) win by forfeit.
285 – Zach Lindsay (C) pin Ethan Suggs (WO), 0:14.
