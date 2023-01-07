BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys and girls basketball teams are both eyeing repeat league titles as the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference part of the regular season schedule begins this week.
The Mariners traveled to Pamlico County on Friday to start league play.
On the boys side of the conference, the Mariners go into conference action as the top-ranked team according to the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s RPI ratings.
They’re ranked No. 16 in the 2A east as the league’s only 2A team. In the 1A rankings, Pamlico (4-9) is ranked No. 19, Jones Senior (5-3) is ranked No. 20, Northside-Pinetown (4-8) is ranked No. 23, Southside (3-7) is ranked No. 29 and Lejeune (4-7) No. 37.
Statistically, the Mariners are a three-man team as they head into the league schedule. Shamel Baker is averaging 25.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, Charles Matheka is averaging 23 points and 1.8 assists and Jacob Nelson is averaging 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.
East won the conference last season at 9-1. This year, it is one of only two Coastal Plains teams with a positive strength of schedule rated by MaxPreps.com. The Mariners have a 1.5 rating, while Pamlico’s schedule was rated 5.5.
The Hurricanes have a more balanced offensive approach with just one player averaging in double scoring figures and having four more with 4.0 points or more per game.
The team is led by Braylon Ellison, who averages 11.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Jones Senior is rated right behind Pamlico in the state’s 1A rankings and is the only other team with East to have a winning nonconference record.
The Trojans have their own one-two punch on offense with Schumata Brown, who is averaging 18.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, and Jamari Strayhorn who is averaging 13.4 points and 5.9 boards.
GIRLS
East’s girls team has the better overall record headed into conference but not the same wide-open route as the boys.
To repeat as champion, the Mariner girls will have to get past Northside-Pinetown (10-1) and Southside (11-3). In the RPI ratings from the NCHSAA, East is ranked No. 11 in the 2A east, while Northside is ranked No. 6 in the 1A east and Southside No. 11.
If East has one advantage, it’s a tougher nonconference schedule in preparation for league play. MaxPreps.com rated its schedule a minus 1.3, while Northside’s was rated a minus 6.4 and Southside a minus 5.8.
All three conference teams have a single dynamic scorer averaging more than 24 points per game.
The Mariners’ standout is Tanzania Locklear, who is averaging 24.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. The team also has a double-digit scorer in Sydney Roberson, who averages 10 points and 5.2 rebounds, and two other scorers, Kenliana Dixon and Hailey Grady, averaging more than five points per game.
Southside has the league’s most potent scorer in Ka’nyah O’Neal who is averaging a double-double with 26.4 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. She is flanked by three more players who average more than five points per game.
Northside has the conference’s top-scoring duo in Mariah Jones and O.J. Cahoon. Jones is averaging 24.3 points per game while Cahoon averages 10.5 points and 4.5 steals. The Panthers have a third solid scorer in Tatianna Moore who averages nine points per game.
