CAPE CARTERET — The West Carteret boys golf team captured the win at Star Hill Golf Club on Monday in a 3A Coastal Conference match.
The Patriots posted a low team score of 308 during a brisk, sunny afternoon, finishing well ahead of the field of five teams. Croatan placed second with a score of 370, White Oak third with 381, Dixon fourth with 389 and Richlands fifth with 423.
After three matches so far this season, the Patriots are in the lead with a combined score of 631. They finished two 9-hole matches at Jacksonville Country Club on March 7 and Star Hill on March 14 with scores of 158 and 165, respectively.
Croatan is in second in the conference with a combined score of 751, and Dixon is third with 803.
At the 18-hole match at Star Hill on Monday, West had two golfers tie for medalist honors with Shawn Benson and Ryan Johnson both shooting a 76. Benson is leading the conference after three matches with a low combined score of 152.
Jake Bradley and David Garner both shot a 78, Kai Thammavungsa shot an 83 and Brannon Ferguson a 93.
Croatan was led in scoring by Johnathan Le who shot an 86. Dominic Metcalf and Wylie Fenton both shot an 89, Zack Snyder finished the course in 106 strokes and Brayton Lenthall in 109.
Le has been the Cougars’ top golfer so far this season with a combined score of 170.
