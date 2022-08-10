MOREHEAD CITY — It was a bad-luck, bad-health year last season for the West Carteret volleyball team.
The Patriots lost top hitter Megan Kenon to an ACL injury, and setter Maddie Mansfield dealt with a nagging calf injury.
“It was just a hard year and really frustrating,” Michael Turner said as he enters his 15th season as coach. “Having Megan and Maddie healthy is a big difference. I think we have a chance to be pretty solid.”
Kenon and Mansfield still contributed greatly as juniors to a team that went 12-8 overall and 8-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference to finish second in the six-team league. West’s only conference losses came to a Croatan squad that went 10-0 in the league.
“It was disappointing last year, getting handled by Croatan the way we did,” Turner said. “They were better. We look forward to playing them again and trying to give them a better run. They are the prohibitive favorite.”
Despite going down in a game in late September, Kenon led the team in kills (121) and blocks (37).
“Megan improved even though she is coming back from injury,” Turner said. “Her serve is a good as anybody’s on the team.”
Mansfield was second in assists (150) and third in aces (22).
“You would never know she was hurt based on the way she played on one leg,” Turner said.
The Patriots will look to replace five key seniors.
Grayson Edwards was second in kills (109) and blocks (27), while Courtney Tyndall was third in kills (108) and first in aces (28) and digs (132).
Dylan Day led the team in assists with 226, was second in aces with 26 and fourth in digs with 90.
Emma Nicholson was third in digs (116) and Katelyn Starling sixth in digs (48).
“It’s weird, because they have been with me for so long, but it’s the natural progression for them to move on,” Turner said.
West should benefit from the experience earned last season by underclassmen.
Sophie Bates had 51 kills, and Macy Wojciechowski had 36 as sophomores, while Zoe Baily had 37 as a freshman. Bates also had 13 aces and Baily 12. Wojciechowski had 12 blocks and 28 digs.
“Sophie was mostly a big arm a year ago, but now she is refined and has more than one shot,” Turner said. “She can pass, serve, cover the floor. Macy was forced into certain positions because of injuries and learned on the fly. She is more comfortable now, as is Zoe who played well as a freshman.”
Riley Williams and Chloe Lewis showed promise as freshmen as well.
Turner also pointed to the play of Sara Beck Pruitt, Rachel Chambers and Mary Beth Garrison in offseason workouts.
He was impressed last weekend with his team’s play in the New Bern jamboree versus the host team South Central, along with Pamlico, Goldsboro and Lejeune.
“I was happy,” he said. “The kids got better in each set and kept playing hard. The last set they played was fast and clean,”
The Patriots will begin the season Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Pamlico.
