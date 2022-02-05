BAYBORO — East Carteret hung on for a 50-40 victory on Friday at Pamlico in a game that only sometimes resembled girls basketball.
The first half included three technical fouls, a disqualification, 20 fouls and 28 free-throw attempts.
“It was a gritty win,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “On the road, in conference, versus a team that is scrappy, physical, aggressive, with a hostile environment, and we were in foul trouble. We’re fortunate to get out of here with a win.”
The Mariners (13-1 overall) captured their seventh straight game and improved to 6-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference. The Hurricanes (7-7) entered the game having won three of four, but dropped to 3-2 in the league.
East went 9-for-17 from the foul line in the first half, while Pamlico went 7-for-11. The visitors committed 18 fouls in the game, while the home team had 17.
“It was a lot of pushing and shoving, and a little bit of basketball,” Pamlico coach April Rose said.
The Mariners lost one of their big three with 6:40 to go in the second quarter when Sydney Roberson was disqualified after receiving a technical foul for a kick during a scrum on the floor. She had already scored six points at that juncture.
Kenliana Dixon then struggled to stay on the floor, earning her fourth foul with 4:20 remaining in the third quarter. She managed nine points despite limited playing time.
“I thought we played pretty poorly,” Sacoco said. “We looked about as sloppy as you can look. I thought we had a lot of missed layups, bad turnovers and mental mistakes.”
Tanzania Locklear took up the slack, scoring a game-high 21 points, including 13 in the first half as her team took a 29-20 lead at the break. She missed the previous game with an injured knee.
“She was coming off not playing last game, and I don’t think she came off the court once she set foot on it,” Sacoco said. “She threw her knee brace off the floor at some point.”
Missing Roberson for most of the game and Dixon for chunks of it – the squad is also currently without injured Sarah Walker – East relied more on Sami Mason and Jamaya Shelton. Mason scored six points, while Shelton had three with both receiving extensive playing time.
“Without Sydney, we had to get creative, and Sami and Jamaya did very well,” Sacoco said. “Sami hit some key baskets, and Jamayah got a big rebound putback.”
The Hurricanes, who trailed by as many as 13 in the second quarter, cut the deficit to eight at the 3:08 mark of the third quarter. Mason then hit a short jumper off a Kendalyn Dixon assist, Locklear assisted Kendalyn Dixon on a short jumper, Locklear scored on a strong drive, and Shelton hit a rebound putback to close the third on an 8-0 run to make it 42-26.
Pamlico, which has just six players in the rotation and seven on the team, scored the first five points of the fourth quarter on a Kiearra Tutt three-pointer and Alexyanna Dawson layup. Their team got within 10 twice in the final frame but could get no closer.
“I thought we gave them a run for their money in the fourth quarter,” Rose said. “We got in foul trouble, and we just don’t have the bodies, so we’re doing what we can do. We’re trying to compete in conference every game, and we have so far.”
Tutt led the Hurricanes with 10 points, followed by Mya Smith with nine.
East will next host Southside (11-5, 4-2) on Tuesday and then travel to Lejeune (1-11, 1-5) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret...................... 14 15 13 8 - 50
Pamlico................................ 8 12 6 14 - 40
EAST CARTERET (50) – Locklear 21, Kenl. Dixon 9, Mason 6, Roberson 6, Kend. Dixon 5, Shelton 3.
PAMLICO (40) – Tutt 10, M. Smith 9, Pettihomme 7, K. Smith 6, Dawson 6, T. Smith 2.
