This was a fine year on the football field for the three county high schools.
West Carteret put up one of the best campaigns in school history, winning the first league title in 57 years, going undefeated in conference play for the first time ever, winning just its fourth playoff game ever, and hosting a second-round game for the first time.
The Patriots went 8-3 to finish with the second-most wins in a season in program history, trailing only the 2010, 2011 and 2014 teams that each won nine games.
East Carteret and Croatan didn’t get to enjoy that kind of success but were able to fight through injuries to qualify for the playoffs.
The Mariners overcame the loss of standout quarterback Adam McIntosh, who won the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Offensive Player of the Year as a junior with about 2,000 total yards and 29 touchdowns.
East went 4-6 overall and 3-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference to finish third in the six-team league.
The Cougars could barely keep a quarterback under center as their top four got hurt at some point.
Despite that uncanny dose of bad luck, they went 4-7 overall and 2-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference to finish fourth in the six-team league.
And so, with the county high school season coming to an end this past Friday, it begs the question: what will next season look like?
West will return 10 of its 22 starters, including six on defense and four on offense.
It will have work to do on offense, replacing standout quarterback Jamarion Montford, top wideout Spencer Maxwell and four of the five starting linemen.
Montford posted nearly 1,900 total yards and 21 total touchdowns. He also joined fellow senior Javaris Miller to help form a dynamic secondary.
Maxwell registered 18 catches for 353 yards and five touchdowns. Miller added 15 catches for 278 yards and three touchdowns.
Two of the top defensive players will also graduate in the form of Shane Graves, Aiden Cooper and Shayne Hester. Graves led the team with six tackles for loss and ranked third with 48 tackles, while Cooper ranked fourth with 47 and Hester fifth with 41.
Kicker Brock Tatalovich, who went 35-for-40 on PATs, will also graduate.
Those are all significant losses, but the cupboard is hardly bare.
Josh Mason (488 total yards, five touchdowns), Justice Dadeel (340 total yards, two touchdowns) and Bryan Garner (238 total yards, two touchdowns) will help supply the offense and defense with plenty of talent.
The defense will return key pieces such as leading tackler Keegan Callahan (98 tackles, nine tackles for loss), Rufino Miranda (56 tackles), Xavier Jones (39 tackles) Adam Cummings (32 tackles, six interceptions), Dalton Newman (32 tackles) and Lamar Teel (24 tackles).
The opportunistic West defense had 18 interceptions and 19 fumble recoveries this season.
The junior varsity team should supply some talent after going 7-1 overall and 5-0 in conference.
West varsity coach Daniel Barrow joked that the team threw more touchdown passes than any JV team in America. The Patriots scored at least 35 points on four occasions, including three straight to end the year.
And Newport was the runner-up in the county middle school season, so it should also supply some help on the roster.
Broad Creek won the middle school championship, which is welcome news to Croatan.
The Cougars will be decimated by personnel losses with just eight of 22 starters returning, including four apiece on each side of the ball.
They will be left to wonder how this season would have gone had Evan King, Caden Barnett, Quincy Doneghy and Easton Taylor not gotten hurt while playing quarterback.
Both Barnett and Taylor will return.
Doneghy will be missed after producing an impressive senior season that included 513 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He was also one of the best defensive players on the team with 49 tackles, which ranked second.
Alex Barnes will also graduate after rushing for 668 yards and six touchdowns.
Brayden Stephens will suit up again next year after leading the team in rushing with 696 yards to go with six touchdowns.
Offensive linemen Landon Gray, Matthew Felipe, Robbie Leonardo, Nick Houtz and Gavin Odom will also need to be replaced, as will tight end and defensive end Sam Hoy, who ranked second on the team with seven tackles for loss.
The defense brings back some talent in leading tackler Nate Boal (51 tackles), Jackson Griffing (39 tackles, nine tackles for loss), Barnett (37 tackles), Anthony Bentz (36) and Stephens (33).
East will bring back the most returners with 14 of 22 starters coming back, including seven on each side of the ball.
In addition to McIntosh, who played in just two games before getting injured, the Mariners will also lose Miguel Bassotto, who ran for 637 yards and eight touchdowns.
Top offensive and defensive lineman Aiden Hollingsworth will graduate as well.
Daniel White and Brody Nelson will bring experience back to the line.
Two of the top defenders will come back in leading tackler Branson Long (60 tackles, nine tackles for loss) and Cody Shepard (34 tackles, nine tackles for loss).
Alex Doans and Shaun Gagnon will also help on defense and offense.
Darren Piner showed a lively arm in his first year under center. He threw for 537 yards as a sophomore.
