MOREHEAD CITY — The Patriots couldn’t have played much better for the first 21 minutes and 51 seconds of their 3A third round matchup with Southern Durham.
They didn’t sustain that level of excellence over the final 10:09 on Saturday but held on for a 78-63 victory over the Spartans.
“If we play smart, play hard, play together, we can do something special, but we can’t lose focus, and I felt like we lost focus in the fourth quarter,” West Carteret boys basketball coach Mark Mansfield said.
Jaxon Ellingsworth led the way with a game-high 25 points to go with 11 rebounds and three blocks. Rob Cummings had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
No. 2 seed West (25-4) will next host No. 6 seed Northwood (24-3) on Tuesday in the regional semifinal. The game will be a rematch of last year’s regional final that saw the Chargers capture a 72-69 overtime win.
The Patriots led 58-33 at the 2:09 mark of the third quarter versus No. 7 seed Southern Durham (20-7) but gave up the final five points of the frame and then were outscored by 10 in the fourth.
The Spartans cut the lead to 11 with 2:07 to go in the game and had two possessions to shrink the lead to single digits as West missed four straight free throws but couldn’t capitalize.
“The tougher the competition, the harder you have to work on each possession, and you have to play through the tiredness in the fourth quarter,” Mansfield said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t do that tonight. We have to figure out how to play through that fatigue.”
Mansfield’s squad finished 7-for-8 from the foul line over the final 1:46 to provide the final margin. West went 19-for-28 from the foul line in the game, including 12-for-18 in the fourth quarter.
The Spartans helped their cause at the charity stripe in the fourth, going 9-for-9, and ended up 20-for-24 on the night.
“Our kids don’t stop playing,” Southern Durham coach Greg Motley said. “They take pride in that. They fought to the end.”
The Patriots were firing on all cylinders in the first half, assisting on 11 of 17 field goals and outscoring the visitors by 10 points apiece in the first and second quarters to take a 41-21 advantage into the break.
“We’ve been pushing for that kind of play all season, finetuning it,” Mansfield said. “We have to do that for three more games.”
The team’s defense, employing a 1-2-2 zone, was just as impressive as its offense, holding the visitors to just four points over the final 4:59 of the second quarter.
“That was a last-minute call,” Mansfield said of the zone. “I watched a bunch of film, watched three games of them today, and I wanted to show them that and see how they did against us. They like to play against man-to-man. They like to dribble penetrate. They shot lights out in warmups. Of course, it’s easier to shoot when nobody is guarding you.”
Freshman Jackson Keith hit a three-pointer after just 1:23 came off the clock in the first quarter, but Southern Durham wouldn’t hit another trey until the 3:25 mark of the second quarter.
“I felt like we got off to a bad start offensively, and that kind of put us in a bind where we had to play catchup ball,” Motley said. “It was just one of those nights where the shots wouldn’t fall. We usually shoot the ball a lot better than that. It was tough. I felt like if we did shoot the way we normally do, it would be a good game.”
Isajah Deburgo and Keith led the Spartans with 19 points apiece. Keith scored 17 of those in the second half, while Deburgo had 12 after halftime. Xavier Sorensen joined them in the double-figure department with 14.
Ellingsworth and Cummings took turns pacing the West attack in the first half with Ellingsworth pouring in 13 in the first quarter and Cummings going for 10 in the second.
“I told them before the game, ‘Don’t let this be your last game,’” Mansfield said of the seniors. “I told them that this is our gym, our fans, we’re supposed to be here, let’s act like it.”
Senior Jamarion Montford also had an outstanding game for the Patriots, going for 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Worth Stack added six points, while Jaxson Whittaker and Dylan McBride each chipped in with four points.
Shane Graves struggled with foul trouble for most of the game and scored just two points but contributed five rebounds and two blocks in limited action.
Adam Cummings also had two points.
The teams shared two common opponents this season.
The Spartans swept Carrboro on their way to a Northern Lakes Conference championship, winning 66-46 and 83-59, before beating the Jaguars 76-74 in overtime in the league tournament title game. They got by E.E. Smith 61-56 in nonconference play.
The Patriots beat Carrboro 69-36 in the second round and defeated E.E. Smith 60-53 in nonconference action.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
S. Durham........................ 11 10 17 25 - 63
West Carteret.................. 21 20 17 20 - 78
S. DURHAM (63) – Keith 19, Deburgo 19, Sorensen 14, Sheperd 6, Harvey 3, Daniels 2.
WEST CARTERET (78) – Ellingsworth 25, R. Cummings 24, Montford 11, Stack 6, Whitaker 4, McBride 4, Graves 2, A. Cummings 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.