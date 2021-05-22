Carteret County
News-Times
Football
Player of the Year
Colton Sullivan
Croatan High School
Class Senior
Rushing yards 948
Touchdowns 15
Interceptions 3
Defensive touchdowns 2
It’s hard to stick out in a crowded backfield behind a premier offensive line, but that’s what Croatan senior running back Colton Sullivan did this season.
The reigning 2019 News-Times Player of the Year was again the top runner in the county, helping the run-heavy Cougars achieve one of the best football seasons in program history with a 7-2 record, an outright 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship and a second-round state playoff berth.
Sullivan led the county in rushing yards with 948, impressive for a shortened season due to the ongoing pandemic. He reached this season’s number on 105 carries for a 9.0-yard per carry average. He has just shy of 2,000 yards over the last two years with 1,988.
Sullivan also led the county in rushing touchdowns with 15, just one less than his 16 from last season. His per-game average of 1.7 touchdowns is a team record after Sam Nay had a program-best 18 rushing scores in 2015 for a 1.4 per-game average.
Sullivan’s impact in the backfield was impressive considering the Cougars had four other runners finish with more than 300 yards and two over 500. His 105 carries only represented 28 percent of the team’s total handoffs.
The strong running from the senior helped Croatan win a first-ever, outright conference title with a 6-0 record. The team advanced to the second round of the state playoffs for just the third time ever.
Sullivan also had a significant impact on defense, intercepting three passes and returning to for touchdowns. He had a pivotal interception in the end zone in the regular season finale against East Carteret, plus two returned for touchdowns in the first-round 55-7 playoff win over McMichael.
