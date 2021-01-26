KERNERSVILLE — West Carteret cross country teams each finished in last place Saturday at the 3A state championship meet. The Patriots each took 12th in the 12-team competitions at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
“I know the athletes were a little down,” West co-coach Shelton Mayo said. “There are over 100 3A teams in the state, and any of them would have loved to have been at this championship race. Only 100 runners were given the opportunity to run at the state meet out of the 2,000 to 3,000 runners that take part in cross country at the 3A level.”
The girls and boys qualified for their 14th consecutive state championship meet with top-three regional finishes as the girls claimed the runner-up spot and the boys took third.
The girls had finished in the top 10 at the state meet for 13 straight seasons.
“The men and women probably peaked at regionals and overachieved expectations many people had for us this season,” Mayo said.
The West girls placed 12th with 315 points, finishing behind New Hanover with 292 and T.C. Roberson with 308.
Cuthbertson dominated the meet, winning both the team and individual events.
Senior Madeline Hill out-legged teammate Alyssa Preisano to the line for the title, crossing in 18 minutes, 11 seconds just ahead of sophomore Preisano’s 18:16. The Cavaliers outscored second-place Weddington 31 to 46, winning the program’s third straight team championship.
Junior Eliza Craig Parker gave West its top finisher in the 100-runner competition, placing 45th in 20:28.
Senior Morgan Mason took 75th in 21:47. Junior Sara Windsor placed 85th in 22:28. followed by sophomore Grace Guilford, 89th, 22:48; senior Alanna Paschall, 90th, 23:09; freshman Ansley Jones, 95th, 23:58; and senior Sydney Eure, 98th, 24:16.
The West boys ended up 12th with 354 points, following Asheville with 266 and Cleveland 293.
Chapel Hill raced to the program’s 12th state title and second in a row, separating from Weddington by 10 points with a 35 to 45 finish. The Tigers put four runners in the top eight of the team event to overcome Weddington’s 1-2 team event finishers for their top two runners.
Walter M. Williams junior Ryan Motondo slipped across the line in 15:44 to nip second-place Caden Townshend from Weddington who finished in 15:48.
Senior Josh Marson gave West its top finisher, taking 78th out of 97 runners in 18:14. Sophomore Hunter Guthrie placed 82nd in 18:27, followed by sophomore Landon Gray, 85th, 18:35; freshman Carter Bass, 90th, 19:08; senior Finn Jones, 94th, 19:35; and junior Rob Cummings, 95th, 19:40.
“Our performance at the state meet was not our best outing as a team, however, the times in general for all classifications seemed slower than what most kids were running during the season,” West co-coach Larry Lewis said. “I’m very proud of both our boys and girls teams this season. Both teams were conference champions and qualified for states.”
The girls kept one of the more impressive streaks in the state alive this year by winning their 18th conference title in a row. The boys won their seventh league title in the past 10 years.
