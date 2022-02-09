BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls basketball team kept its undefeated league mark intact Tuesday but just by a hair.
The Mariners (14-1 overall, 7-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains) trailed by six points early in the fourth quarter versus Southside before fighting back to take a 56-55 win.
“We’re glad to be 7-0,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “Hopefully, we can learn a little bit from this.”
Tanzania Locklear continued her recent strong play by scoring 10 of her team’s 20 points in the fourth quarter. She finished with a team-high 27 points and shined at the foul line, going 12-for-15.
“For the past month, she has been heads and shoulders above, carrying our scoring load,” Sacoco said. “Her mentality has been great, her focus in practice is tremendous, leadership and calmness, just everything about her is top notch.”
After putting up 12.0 points per game in her first 10 games, Locklear is averaging 27.5 in her last four and doing so despite dealing with a nagging knee injury that kept her out the first six minutes of the third quarter.
She and Kenliana Dixon, who scored 12 points, helped the team eke out the win at the free-throw stripe with Locklear going 6-for-7 in the fourth quarter, including 4-for-5 in the final 2:18, and Dixon going 5-for-6, including 3-for-4 in the fourth.
“That is very difficult to do,” Sacoco said. “And to have two sophomores do it, to be young and cool in that moment, it says a lot about their drive. We are usually strong in the fourth quarter with our free throws.”
East went from up six points to down six points in the third quarter as Locklear sat for most of it with her knee injury and Dixon sat for all but 30 seconds with three fouls.
Sydney Roberson tried to keep the team afloat in the frame with five of her 12 points on the night. The Mariners managed just seven points in the quarter while giving up 14. They trailed 40-36 going into the final period.
Locklear later hit two of three free throws after getting fouled on a three-point attempt with 2:18 remaining to tie it 50-50. Dixon then scored on a steal and layup with 1:29 to go. Locklear connected on two free throws with 37.3 seconds left to make it 54-50.
Following a rebound putback by Southside’s Ka'nyah O’Neal to cut the lead to two, Dixon hit one of two free throws with 15.8 remaining to buy her team some much-needed breathing room at 56-52. O’Neal hit a three-pointer with six seconds left to make it a one-point game and East ran out the clock.
“That was a tough game, a tough win, versus a tough team,” Sacoco said. “They have a gameplan, and they stick with it. Credit to No. 3 (O’Neal). She is a heck of a player.”
Southside, which started the season 9-2, fell to 11-6 overall and 4-3 in the Coastal Plains.
O’Neal continued a remarkable junior campaign that sees her averaging 30.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks. She scored a game-high 33 versus the Mariners, including 10 in the second quarter and 11 in the fourth.
“We knew she puts up numbers, and she is going to put up numbers,” Sacoco said. “We put our best defender on her and told her to do her best slowing her down, knowing we were not going to completely stop her. That is all you can do. She is a great ballhandler, has great control and is a great finisher.”
Kendalyn Dixon did best to slow down O’Neal on defense. She came through in the clutch on the other end of the floor with a three-pointer at the 2:51 mark of the fourth quarter to tie the score at 48-48.
“That was a big three,” Sacoco said. “That was a big momentum swing there.”
East led by five points on two occasions in the first half but couldn’t expand on the lead and held a 28-26 advantage at halftime.
The squad didn’t do itself any favors on the boards as the Seahawks beat them to the ball time and again.
“I’ve said from the very beginning that if we run into a team that is bigger than us, we are going to have trouble rebounding,” Sacoco said. “And we did not rebound the ball well. We did not use our positioning, our bodies, our speed to try and keep it even in rebounds.”
While the Mariners struggled to rebound, Southside failed to protect the ball late.
“I thought we played well enough to win the game,” Seahawks coach Milton Ruffin said. “The ball didn’t roll our way sometimes. There at the end, we got kind of shaky with the ball and had some turnovers and that cost us.”
East will travel to Lejeune (1-11, 1-5) on Thursday, then to Southside for a rematch on Tuesday and host Pamlico (8-7, 4-2) in the regular season finale on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Southside.......................... 12 14 14 15 - 55
East Carteret..................... 17 12 7 20 - 56
SOUTHSIDE (55) – O’Neal 33, Davis 7, Smith 6, Minor 6, Warren 2, Moore 1.
EAST CARTERET (56) – Locklear 27, Kenl. Dixon 12, Roberson 12, Kend. Dixon 3, Walker 2.
