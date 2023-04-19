MOREHEAD CITY — Fresh legs paid off for the West Carteret girls soccer team Tuesday in a 1-0 win over Swansboro.
Carteret County held its spring break the week after Onslow’s, so there was concern the unbalanced pause from action could cause rust. That was hardly the case, even with two extra 10-minute periods in the overtime match.
“They made us wait for it, but that was a great win against a well-coached team that was ready for us,” West coach Cory Noe said.
The Patriots (9-4-1 overall) finally broke a 0-0 tie in the first 30 seconds of the second overtime period with a Sam Huber goal off an assist from Addison McAnulty.
“It’s very easy to get comfortable and settle for the tie, but they kept pushing,” Noe said. “They wanted that win. That was a long game, and we were coming off spring break, so I was impressed with how they kept their energy up.”
The win, West’s first over Swansboro since 2019, upped the team’s 3A Coastal Conference record to 3-1, a hair behind Dixon in first at 4-0-1. Swansboro is 1-3 in league play and 6-6-2 overall.
The rest of the conference schedule won’t be any easier for West as it looks to capture its first league title since 2017, not with Dixon ranked No. 8 in the 3A east, Richlands (2-1-1) ranked No. 12 and Swansboro ranked No. 18.
“It’s an extremely competitive conference,” Swansboro coach Doug Kidd said. “Congrats on West for finding a way to win tonight. I feel like we’ll bounce back and be OK.”
The game almost didn’t need overtime with late opportunities for both sides. McAnulty took a shot with 1:00 minute left that glanced off Swansboro keeper Kendall Hackworth’s hands, and the ensuing corner kick landed in a dangerous area, but the goalie pounced on the ball to stop the attack.
On the other end, the Pirates’ Anna Martinez took a pass down the right sideline and launched a shot with a few ticks left on the clock that flew just past the top right corner of the Patriot net.
West had other chances in the game, too, with Mary Neal Rowland, Sasha Baker and Huber utilizing the wings to send hopeful passes to the middle that went untouched.
“Swansboro was smart – they ran a great tactical plan that we struggled against in both halves,” Noe said. “They dropped their sweeper out, so we stopped trying to be so direct and pulled to the flags, tried to make her make a decision to go out wide. I don’t know how many flashes we made across the post. We just didn’t have a player there to finish.”
After Huber’s goal, the West defense had to stave off a handful of tying shot attempts, including one that required a diving save from keeper Chloe Dunn who finished the game with 14 saves.
“She’s a steady goalkeeper,” Noe said. “She is one of the best in the region. She really earned that clean sheet. The whole back line played well tonight.”
Swansboro came into the game with a 3-0-1 record against the Patriots over the last two seasons. The game marked its first overtime match against a conference opponent and just its second shutout in league play. The Pirates also lost to Richlands 1-0, and all three of their conference losses have come by a single goal.
“I was super proud of our effort,” Kidd said. “We were missing some players from injury and illness. But nonetheless, we have a ‘next woman up’ attitude and we played well. I was, proud of the way we played.”
