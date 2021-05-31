MOREHEAD CITY — The weather was cold, but the vibes were immaculate on Sunday.
Country music star Mitchell Tenpenny set the stage for the unbeaten Marlins (3-0) with a 6-3 victory over the Tri-City Chili Peppers (0-2) in the first-ever meeting between the teams. Over 1,700 fans were in attendance for the concert and game.
The first inning was a wild, back-and-forth affair that saw the teams put up two runs each. Marlin starter Cam Seguin (UMass Lowell) battled the Chili Pepper hitters, with neither side giving an inch early.
The first batter of the game was a 12-pitch battle between Seguin and Wilson Galvan (Howard) of the Chili Peppers. Galvan wound up walking and then moved up to second on an infield single. Seguin struck out Hunter Gilliam (Longwood), Logan Jarvis (Belmont) walked, and then Casey Harford (UT Martin) opened the scoring with a two-run single to drive in Galvan and Jarvis.
That would be it offensively for the Chili Peppers until a Marlin error allowed a run to score in the ninth inning.
“I thought I battled hard tonight,” Seguin said. “There were some nerves, I haven’t pitched in front of that many people in a long time. I was really happy with how I settled in and worked through some stuff tonight.”
Marlins head coach Jesse Lancaster concurred.
“Cam fought hard tonight,” Lancaster said. “They weren’t making anything easy for him, but I thought he really settled in and pitched well. Ryder (Yakel) was Ryder, (Brendan) Bean pitched great, and it was good to get Jon Vore an inning, too.”
The Marlins hit right back after the big Chili Pepper first inning, with Justin Johnson (Lafayette) and Jack Harris (Newberry) singling on back-to-back pitches to start the Marlin offense. Then, with Chandler Bloomer (Emporia State) at the plate, Chili Pepper starter Collin Lowe (Richmond) threw a wild pitch that the catcher couldn’t find, allowing Johnson to score from second. The Chili Peppers botched the throw home, and Harris was able to score as well, quickly evening the score at two-all.
It remained 2-2 until the fourth inning when Caleb Morris (Pitt CC) came around to score on a double off the bat of Ronnie McBride (LSU Alexandria), giving the Marlins their first lead at 3-2.
They added another run in the fifth after Harris hit his second triple in as many games and came home on the RBI single from Bloomer. The Marlins added two more runs in the seventh, taking advantage of an error by Tri-City, and Jon Vore (Butler) came on to shut the door in the ninth.
Seguin pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up the two earned runs in the first inning and racking up six strikeouts.
Ryder Yakel (Harding) got his second win in as many games, pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings with six strikeouts, earning him the Coastal Plain League (CPL) Line of the Night.
Brendan Bean (Penn) pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning on just seven pitches, and Vore hurled the ninth inning, giving up just the unearned run.
Harris went 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI triple, while Johnson went 2-for-4 with an RBI to pace the Marlins offensively.
The Marlins took Memorial Day off, followed by a trip to the Chili Peppers home in Colonial Heights, Va. They will be at the Wilmington Sharks on Thursday and at home against the Sharks on Friday.
