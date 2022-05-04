HOLLY RIDGE — The West Carteret girls soccer team is certainly a magnet for overtime games this season.
The Patriots (5-3-6) posted their third extra-minutes match in the last four on Friday in a 1-1 draw with Dixon. West has played six of its 14 matches this season to a tie.
West hasn’t lost any ground in the 3A Coastal Conference, but it hasn’t gained any either. The Patriots entered the week in fifth place with a 1-2-3 record.
Dixon moved to 7-6-4 overall and 2-3-1 in the conference with the tie.
Each of West’s overtime games this season have resulted tied via different scores. It tied Croatan 2-2 on April 12 and knotted with Swansboro 0-0 on April 26.
In the latest draw, Sam Huber slotted the solo goal. She took two shots on goal out of 14 total from the team. In the net, Chloe Dunn finished with 11 saves on 12 shots against.
There were no statistics available for Dixon.
West will host Croatan (6-4-2 overall, 5-0-1 conference) on Thursday for a Coastal matchup.
