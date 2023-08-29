MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret football team is looking to rebound from a 61-26 home loss to North Brunswick in its season opener.
The Patriots will host E.E. Smith (1-1) on Friday night, a non-conference opponent they haven't faced since the first round of the 2017 state playoffs.
The Patriots have brought back junior gunslinger Jaylen Hewitt, who began to develop late in the previous season in head coach Daniel Barrows air-raid offense.
“He is a great passer who has a quick release. He’s a very, very good player,” said coach Daniel Barrow. “He is extremely savvy, he kind of creates things and makes things happen on the field.”
Before falling to Vance County last season in a thrilling first-round state playoff game, Hewitt accumulated 1,144 passing yards and 14 touchdowns in the final four games of the season.
Hewitt's junior campaign began against North Brunswick with a fair-to-middling performance.
He was 22-for-43 for 311 yards and three touchdowns. Hewitt also added four interceptions.
His best targets in the season opener Friday night were senior receiver Noah Anderson, junior receiver Sean Cartwright and junior receiver Jasiah Jones.
Anderson ended the night with two catches for 99 yards and one touchdown, Cartwright was close behind him with seven catches for 94 yards, and Jones finished with six catches for 63 yards.
The Golden Bulls started their season with two straight road games, unlike the Patriots.
E.E. Smith traveled to Hope Mills for the first game of the season and fell to Gray's Creek 29-21. The Golden Bulls topped Douglas Byrd 30-20 on Friday in another close game.
In the previous five seasons, E.E. Smith had an overall record of 6-42 and been outscored 1,667-780, nearly a 1,000-point difference. During this time, the Golden Bulls concluded two seasons winless and were also shut out 12 times.
E.E. Smith had a 9-4 overall record and a 6-2 record in the 3A/4A Patriot Conference during the 2017 season. The Golden Eagles defeated the Patriots handily at home in the first round of the playoffs 44-14, before losing to Havelock 56-7 in the second round.
The Golden Bulls’ last winning record and postseason victory came during that season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.