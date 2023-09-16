OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team is off to a 2-0 start in the 3A Coastal Conference schedule after back-to-back wins over Swansboro.
The Cougars swept the Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday after beating them in five sets on Thursday in a match that lasted more than two hours.
The 25-10, 26-24, 25-18 victory in the rematch was over in 60 minutes.
“After Thursday night’s game, I knew Swansboro was going to come after us,” Croatan coach Lindsey Bach said. “So, in practice on Friday and Monday, we mentally prepared to start and finish with a bang.”
The Cougars (3-3 overall) hadn’t finished a game in three sets all season before the win. They pulled it off with strong scoring runs that helped them build momentum.
In the clinching set, they scored six straight points with Amanda Simberlund scoring to take an 11-6 lead, scored four straight with Sofia Mendolia serving to go up 18-11 and then four straight again with Aubrey Mortl serving to take a 23-16 lead.
Swansboro (4-6) never scored more than two consecutive points in the final set, struggling at the serve line to take advantage of points scored.
“We had some great rallies and had some good defensive plays, but we weren’t able to string them together like Croatan,” Swansboro coach Kim Miller said. “I didn’t feel like we came in focused and ready to play consistently. We were kind of random all night. Can’t do that against a good team.”
The wins over Swansboro were crucial for a Croatan squad eyeing its sixth straight conference title. Three of its last five matches with the Pirates have gone beyond three sets.
“Swansboro is always going to bring its ‘A’ game, but I just think we were more mentally prepared tonight,” Bach said.
However, the Pirates are the fifth-best team in the conference per the 3A east rankings used to determine playoff seedings. At No. 34, they’re behind Dixon (4-4 overall) at No. 28, Croatan at No. 23, Richlands (5-2) at No. 14 and frontrunner West Carteret (6-1) at No. 5.
“We can’t let up at any moment,” Bach said. “If we’re vulnerable at all, people are going to jump on that. We want to keep the target on our backs, but we have to be ready.”
The Cougars will hit the road Tuesday at Dixon before hosting Richlands on Thursday.
Swansboro will travel to nonconference Southwest Onslow on Monday.
