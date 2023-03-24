DETROIT — Cooper Webb stood second in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross standings two weeks ago, trailing the leader by five points.
And now after two podium finishes in main events at Indianapolis and Detroit, the county native stands in first place by three points.
In Round 10 of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider earned second place after the on-track battles had been settled in front of 49,817 race fans at Ford Field in Detroit.
Webb now has six consecutive podium finishes and is still the only rider to be in the top five of all 10 rounds.
He’s earned 53 podiums in 101 supercross starts.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac, who trails Webb by three points in the season standings after leading by five, took third place in a round that pays points for both the supercross season and the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship.
Team Honda HRC's Chase Sexton won the main event, however, after the race he was assessed a seven-point penalty for a red cross flag infraction, putting him 17 points out of the title chase lead.
Webb’s teammate Aaron Plessinger had led a total of seven 450SX class main event laps in his career prior to the Detroit gate drop, but he pulled clear, then steadily extended his lead to eight seconds and looked untouchable.
He held a comfortable lead when he made a critical and heartbreaking mistake. On the second-to-last lap of the race, he caught his foot on a rut and flew off the bike as it went airborne. Plessinger crashed hard, handing over what would have been his first 450SX class win after leading the race for 20 laps.
“It was disappointing for Aaron. He deserved to win tonight, and it was a crazy race,” Webb said after the main event. “There was a lot of battling, I was just being smart, riding my race, and I’m excited. It was a great race to maximize some points, and I want to give it up for the Red Bull KTM team. There were fast laps at the beginning. I went down the middle of the whoops during the race and dialed that in, so that helped. I ended up in a good groove, so finishing on the podium was a strong result. I was just clicking my laps, and at the end of the day, it was a great race. We did what we needed to do, for sure, moving forward. Thank you to the fans tonight, too. They were awesome.”
Webb finished third on an especially challenging track filled with deep, soft ruts in front of 62,728 screaming fans who packed Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for Round 9 of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.
His finish gave him the season’s points lead and the red plate, by a single point.
“To come away from Indy with the red plate is a great accomplishment,” he said after the race. “It’s still tight, but it was a great night for the points battle. Looking at my actual race, I’m a bit disappointed, as even though I was in the mix, we didn’t execute to race for the win. It’s a long season, and tonight was about finding that balance between risk and reward because the track was so brutal. I lost a bit of pace at the end, but we’ll take this result and move on to the next round with the red plate.”
Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki's Ken Roczen earned the thrilling victory, and Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing's Justin Barcia took second place after intensely pressuring for the lead in the final laps of the race.
The series returns to the west coast to drop the gate for Round 11 at Lumen Field in Seattle.
The main event will air at 10 p.m. on Saturday on Peacock. The re-air will take place at 1 a.m. on CNBC.
