MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team’s season began on Monday almost exactly like it did last winter.
If it ends the season the same way, the Patriots are going to be OK.
The season opener was everything but OK, however, as West fell to South Central 56-16 in a game that only took an hour to wrap up. It was reminiscent of the team’s 61-19 defeat to South Central last year.
The Patriots went on last year to go undefeated in the 3A Coastal Conference and reach the third round of the state playoffs.
In the second straight season opener against the Falcons, the visitors eclipsed a 40-point lead less than two minutes into the second half to kick in the mercy rule running clock.
The final tick couldn’t come quick enough for a West team that struggled to get anything going in the loss. Buckets didn’t fall and passes were batted down, deflected or downright intercepted. The visitors scored at will, recorded steals on a whim and pulled down almost every rebound in the contest.
“It’s a learning experience,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “No one wants to lose like that. We played like we were scared and young. The good news is, though, they don’t have to think about it for long because we go to Kinston on Tuesday.”
South Central is coming off a 20-5 season, but it graduated its top three scorers. Howell said she knows her team could have performed better against the Falcons.
“We made them look better because of how we played,” she said. “Our fundamentals were lacking, but that’s something we can fix really quickly. We will be a better-looking team the next time we play.”
South Central scored the first 15 points of the game, with the final bucket sparking a solid back and forth between the two teams inside the final 1:14 of the first quarter.
Sabraya Baker hit a three-pointer to put her team up 15-0, West’s Teiona Frazier answered with one from the left corner eight seconds later, and six seconds after that, Baker hit another from the outside.
Frazier scored one more time on a putback to make it an 18-5 score at the end-of-quarter buzzer.
Baker was South Central’s top scorer with 15 points, while Frazier led the Patriots with eight.
In the second quarter, the Falcons scored 19 straight and then 13 straight to start the second half.
Other notable scorers for the Falcons were Jaidyn Boswell and Brooklyn Evans with 12 apiece.
After Thanksgiving break, West will play at East Carteret on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
South Central..................... 21 22 11 2 - 56
West Carteret....................... 5 1 3 7 - 16
SOUTH CENTRAL (56) – Baker 15, Evans 12, Boswell 12, Mayo 6,
Randolph 5, Dixon 2, Mitchell 2, Renix 2.
WEST CARTERET (16) – Frazier 8, Setzer 5, Huber 2, Snyder 1.
