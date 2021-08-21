CAPE CARTERET — The Croatan girls golf team is built for the future, but the future may be now.
A team made up of four sophomores and two freshmen began the season on the right note Thursday afternoon with a 142-162 win over East Carteret.
“The future definitely looks bright for us,” Croatan coach Fred Meadows said. “We’re definitely young, but these girls have been working out since June, a couple of days a week, and playing on their own too.”
The Cougars lost their top three golfers from last season’s successful run.
Karson Cieslack, Caroline Harvey and Emily Krohn led the team to a 1A/2A east regional title and a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship.
However, just because those seniors graduated, it doesn’t mean their impact on the program is over.
“I think the leadership we had with Karson, Caroline and Emily going to regionals, and winning regionals, it has really opened these girls’ eyes to what they can do,” Meadows said. “Winning is contagious, and so they have definitely put in the work.”
Two players earned valuable experience on that squad as freshmen.
Parker Marion shot a 99 to tie for 14th in the 44-player regional. while Natalia Melbard finished in a tie for 21st with a 105.
“I think they know what it takes now,” Meadows said. “Parker qualified for states, and seeing Pinehurst as a freshman, that made an impact on her. It’s given her a little bit of a spark. She and Natalia have been playing all summer. I’m expecting big things out of them.”
Marion was the runner-up on Thursday at Star Hill Golf Club in the nine-player match with a 44 over nine holes. Melbard shot a 52 to finish sixth.
Fellow sophomore Tori Haight tied for third with Nicole Hessi as each shot a 49.
“Nicole is just a freshman and birdied the first hole of her high school career,” Meadows said. “I think that will set the tone for her season. It gave her confidence.”
Marion and Hessi are both members of the Tarheel Youth Golf Association, giving them valuable tournament experience.
Sophomore Ally Anderson shot a 51 to finish fifth. Freshman Karlee Gibson didn’t participate in the match.
Croatan and East were joined by Richlands last season to give the Coastal 8 just three girls golf teams. The Cougars moved up a classification and are now in the 3A Coastal Conference.
“Hopefully more schools will have teams,” Meadows said. “We’re hoping for better competition. Being in 3A, it’s a new beast. We’ll see. But if we can improve over the next month and a half, shave three to five shots off our scores and get consistent, get experience, we should be able to qualify for regionals.”
