OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team needed a fifth set to eke out a 3-2 victory over New Bern Wednesday in its season opener.
The Cougars led two sets to one before letting the Bears run away in the fourth with an 8-2 run to force the tiebreaker race to 15 points. Croatan buckled down to win by a final score of 25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 19-25, 15-9.
The game was supposed to be the second of the new season, but Croatan’s home matchup against Ayden-Grifton on Tuesday was called off when head coach Lindsey Bach showed up to the gym to find the air conditioning system in need of repair.
Cool air was pumping in time for the New Bern game, but not enough to prevent frequent pauses in action to towel sweat off the newly resurfaced gym floor.
“I think we saw some first-game mistakes out there tonight,” Bach said. “New Bern had a game up on us, and they looked like it.”
Both teams were in full swing for the final set, with the ball crossing the net 13 times for an opening point won by the Cougars.
The home team looked like it might take the set unchallenged when Sadie Johnson served through a seven-point run to give Croatan a 14-4 lead, but New Bern (0-2 overall) hit back with five straight points. Bach called a timeout to set up the final point, a kill from Emily Gray.
The Cougars only played four of their 26 matches last season to a full five sets. One of those was a 3-2 loss to New Bern.
“I had a feeling that this could go all the way,” Bach said. “I would have loved for it to have been done in three, but I felt like we could fight if it went to five.”
Croatan looked in control of the first set before letting the second set out of its grasp. It only faced a 22-18 deficit before seeing the Bears score three straight points to tie the overall score.
One big run fueled the third set victory, an 11-point streak with Gray serving. She had two aces during a stretch that also featured kills from Ryann Moore and Amanda Simberlund.
Croatan never quite took control of the fourth set, with neither team finding its stride until New Bern went on a 9-1 run to take a 14-6 lead.
“I don’t know if we got complacent, but it seemed like both teams were struggling to score early,” Bach said. “That’s not the pace of volleyball I’m used to, but it’s still early in the season. We’re setting the tone now, but we can also adjust that tone. This is the time of year to do that.”
The Cougars had a host of new players out on the court, a mix of jayvee-to-varsity upstarts and returners to fill in for the loss of four key seniors. The lack of experience showed at times, but Bach was overall happy with what she saw.
“They’re making the adjustment from jayvee to varsity,” she said. “I’m really excited about this group. I think they have a lot of potential. But everyone out there is going to have to earn their playing time. Nothing will be handed out.”
Rotating players in and out was a big focus and will be going further in the season, made easier when those substitutes play a positive role.
“The subs who came out when we needed it brought a lot of energy, people like Sadie Johnson,” Bach said. “I needed passes off the back row and communication, and she did that.”
Croatan will be at home again next week, hosting J.H. Rose on Tuesday. The team will travel to Topsail on Wednesday.
New Bern will be at Pamlico County on Tuesday. Its first game was a 3-0 loss to West Carteret.
