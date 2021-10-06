BAYBORO — The East Carteret boys were one runner short of tallying a team score last week in a 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference 33-runner cross country meet at Pamlico.
William Sanchez led the way for the Mariners with a third-place finish in 18 minutes, 19 seconds.
Teammate Josiah Hynes took 11th in 19:43.
Jack Piner placed 20th in 21:39, and Jesse Humphries grabbed the 28th spot in 24:28.
Pamlico took the meet with 30 points, followed by Northside-Pinetown 44 and Lejeune 56.
Northside’s Keanu Dugan finished ahead of the pack in 17:45 with Pamlico’s Zy’mire Harper taking the runner-up spot in 17:59.
Taren Renken was the lone member of the East team to take part in the girls race, finishing in 37:37 to place 17th.
Pamlico won the meet with 23 points, followed by Lejeune with 32.
Pamlico’s Kaylee Smith won the race in 21:36, followed by Lejeune’s Paige Berthold in 22:14 and Lejeune’s Tori Olson in 22:30.
