OCEAN — The Croatan football team will hit the field a day later than expected this week, but the gameplan hasn’t changed.
After having almost an entire position group go into quarantine, head coach Andrew Gurley is looking forward to getting his entire team back for practice today. After three days of practice, the N.C. High School Athletic Association will allow them to play the regularly scheduled home game with Havelock.
It will be the first time Gurley has seen his team in live action after having to forego scrimmages with Southwest Onslow and Kinston with players affected by COVID-19.
“It was tough to not have the scrimmage,” he said. “You always like to see what your team can do before you get out there for real. But we still feel good about our guys. They’ve been working hard, they’re just ready to get out there and show it.”
If there was an upside to the change in personnel, it was allowing a few younger, less experienced players a chance to impress.
“It gave some guys a chance to step up and get noticed,” Gurley noted, “where they may not have been able to otherwise.”
However, when the first whistle blows on Saturday, there will be familiar faces at the top of the depth chart. Senior Evan King is still penciled in as the starting quarterback under center, while Alex Barnes will lead the way from the tailback position.
Barnes was in a solid rotation with Colton Sullivan and J.J. Pritchett last season, but now he’ll play lead fiddle in a corps that will also feature junior Brayden Stephens and King.
“He’s going to be our go-to guy,” Gurley said, “but with our offense, we don’t necessarily call a play to get a certain person the ball. If Alex gets 12 carries, two of them might be planned. The others are a result of taking what the defense gives us and going to where we have the best chance to move the ball.”
The Cougars will face a Havelock team that finished the 2020 season 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference. The Rams reached the 3A state championship game before losing 14-7 to Charlotte Catholic.
Havelock graduated a large chunk of its defense, but it does bring back junior signal-caller Andrew Frazier, who had 1,881 passing yards and 30 touchdowns last season. He is also the lead returning rusher after going for 240 yards and five scores on 41 carries. His top returning target will be receiver Javonte Vereen, who had 20 catches for 323 yards and 10 touchdowns in the spring.
“Their offense is built around the quarterback,” Gurley said. “Last year, he was a sophomore, and he led them to a state championship appearance. He has a great arm, he can run it, he can do it all. If they’re in a situation where they need some yards, they’re going to go to him.”
The Rams graduated their nine top tacklers from 2020, but Gurley isn’t taking the unit lightly.
“They replaced a lot of guys on defense, but it’s Havelock,” he said. “They don’t rebuild, they reload. They’ll be quick, so I’m just hoping we control the clock and play our style.”
Playing a defending regional champion is a tough way to start a nonconference schedule, but Gurley knew that when he penciled in the Rams. All he’s looking for in week one is effort and energy.
“Our guys have to come and play,” Gurley said. “We can’t come out flat. We have to make it as tough as possible for their offense.”
