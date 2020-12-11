CARTERET COUNTY — Streaming live high school sports isn’t new, but it’s a luxury that turned into a necessity overnight thanks to COVID-19.
With N.C. Gov. Cooper limiting indoor gatherings to 25 or less, athletic directors had little choice when it came to streaming this year. Facebook Live was the first widely-used service, followed by Pixellot, a streaming veteran that wisely dropped its all-inclusive installation price from $5,000 per camera during the spring to $1,250 in the late summer.
“I knew about the service. I had looked into it,” Croatan athletic director Dave Boal said. “East Duplin has had it for a few years, but that was when the price was still close to $10,000. When this deal came out, it was a no-brainer.”
Pixellot cameras utilize the National Federation of State High School Association’s network, which allows users to view games from around the country on any device with a subscription service. Monthly plans run $11 and yearly plans $70.
“It’s awesome,” East Carteret athletic director Daniel Griffee said. “It’s good quality, and it rotates on its own. It keeps up with the game, updates the score. It feels like you’re watching a college game on TV. If you have a subscription, you can watch someone in Utah if you want to. Obviously, we can use it to scout and show the games to parents, but there are a lot of uses for it.”
Each of the county schools has two cameras, one fixed inside the gymnasiums and the other on the press box facing the football field. For now, the cameras and streaming service in this county are only being utilized to watch volleyball. However, basketball will start in January, as well as men’s soccer and lacrosse.
“I love the gym quality,” Boal said. “I’m not sure what it will look like for football, soccer and lacrosse. It’s interesting, too, because sport events you have to pay for, but graduations and concerts are free. The camera is fixed on the center of the court, but if we can find a way to position the camera towards the students walking the stage, that would be huge.”
The Pixellot cameras are especially useful because they don’t require physical operators. No longer do coaches have to rely on a videographer showing up on time or risk an amateur recording that misses pivotal moments or angles. However, that does mean the audio is lacking, something West Carteret athletic director Michael Turner would like to see improve.
“The knock on it is, there’s no announcer. I think it would be cool to form a club or some sort of announcing program where kids could do something with that. It’s just a matter of getting to that point where we can figure out what’s next. I don’t think it’s going anywhere. Once we get to the point where we’re letting people come back in, the Facebook stuff will end and the Pixellot stream will be what people use when they can’t be there.”
The need for a live-streaming service this school year is apparent, but its usefulness will likely outlive the global pandemic that prompted its necessity, particularly in communities with military families.
“We’re between two bases, and so much of our population is servicemen and servicewomen,” Boal said. “I have a neighbor down the street with a kid in athletics, and he was in Bahrain for a year. Now he can watch his kid whenever he’s away. If one military family can watch their kid when they couldn’t before, it’s worth it to us.”
Advertising will be the next step for schools, where the names and logos of businesses will stream alongside the game. This year, the cameras arrived on the scene after fundraising and the like were wrapped up. There is also the concern that limited games equals limited effectiveness of advertisements.
Even gauging the number of viewers for a particular game is an impossible task, with the NFHS network catering to millions of viewers nationwide and utilizing more than 10,000 cameras in high schools across the country.
“It’s not like Zoom or Facebook Live where you know how many people are watching,” noted Turner. “It’s a network. So, if I turn it on my television right now, I can watch whatever’s live. It’s like that for every high school sport in the country. So, there’s no real way we can know who’s watching. I’ve been able to watch Croatan and East play because we couldn’t play them.”
There is still yet-to-be realized potential with the streaming service, in addition to giving fans who can’t be in the bleachers a viewpoint.
“We’re not allowed to do four-game basketball nights this year, so I’m going to put a TV in the lobby where the boys can watch the girls if they’re away or visa versa,” Boal said. “We’ve even talked about putting small TVs in the concession stands for them to view the games. There are a lot of things we can do with this system. There’s probably a lot we don’t even fully understand yet.”
No matter how popular the Pixellot cameras and NFHS network become, it likely won’t change home attendance when the restrictions from the pandemic are inevitably lifted.
“The clamor for tickets is real,” Turner said. “We started the year with 12 kids, and we brought up a couple of jayvee kids, which changed the dynamic. We have 14 kids, 28 parents and only 25 tickets. But thankfully, the parents at West have been phenomenal. Everyone is helping out and making sure everyone has a chance to see their kid.”
