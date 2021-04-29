BEAUFORT — The Croatan girls soccer team completed its second straight undefeated run through the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference on Wednesday with a 7-2 triumph over East Carteret.
The Cougars (12-0-1) went 11-0-1 in the league after going 14-0 in 2019 – last season was cut short by the pandemic after just four games. Their only tie during that stretch came Friday night in a 0-0 game against Dixon (7-1-2).
“That was a tight field,” said Croatan coach Paul Stanley of the Dixon deadlock. “They were organized and athletic, and they kept kicking the ball down the field and it frustrated us,” “Credit to Dixon, they made life difficult for us, but we missed some chances. Thankfully it didn’t hurt us (in the standings), and it allowed us to refocus on some things because we were maybe getting away with being lazy.”
Slater’s squad put up a 25-0-1 conference mark over the past two seasons, and going back to 2018 it is 29-0-1 in its last 30 games in the Coastal 8, which comes to an end this spring with realignment kicking in this fall.
Croatan responded to the Dixon tie with a 9-0 win over Pender (1-13) on Monday and then the five-goal victory against East. Haley Cousins tallied a hat trick in the Pender contest and followed with four goals against the Mariners (5-7-1). She now has 19 goals in 13 games.
The Cougars were without the services of Logan Howard who sat out to nurse an injury.
McKarem Rahman, Gwen O’Brien and Kyle Hertrick added the other goals versus East.
Cora Taylor and Sidney Inscoe each registered two assists, while Gentry Straub had one.
Cousins, Howard, Rahman and O’Brien comprise the team’s four seniors.
Croatan swept the season series against East after taking a 3-1 win in the first matchup.
“This is a pretty good win,” Slater said after watching his team hold a 14-3 advantage in shots. “We saw better focus from the girls. We revamped some things this week, and they have responded really well. This sends us off to the playoffs in good shape.”
The Mariners bid farewell to Breslyn Studebaker on their senior night. She scored the final goal of the night with 16 seconds remaining.
“I could stand here talking about her until Christmas,” coach Antonio Diaz said. “She is such a great student-athlete, a hard worker, a great communicator. I’m so happy for her and the career she’s had.”
Studebaker will end her time in an East uniform as one of the best players in program history, tallying 31 goals and 23 assists while being a part of 36 wins in four seasons.
“She was one of six freshmen, and she’s the only one to keep with it until her senior year,” Diaz said. “She’s the only one that made it.”
The Mariners finished fifth in the tough Coastal 8 with a 4-7-1 mark, ending up just behind Southwest Onslow (4-6-2) in the battle for fourth. East closed the regular season with a brutal stretch, including a 2-1 loss to Southwest Onslow, a 2-0 setback to second-place Dixon (7-1-2) and a 2-1 defeat to third-place Richlands (8-3).
Croatan is No. 6 in the MaxPreps 2A rankings, followed by Dixon, No. 19, and Richlands, No. 35.
“We’ve had a tough finish, but they’ve mostly been very competitive and close games,” Diaz said. “We go into the playoffs confident, because these teams are in another league from us.”
East finished ahead of the only other 1A team in the conference as Pender (1-13) ended up last with a 0-12 record.
Diaz took away a few highlights from the Croatan loss that saw freshman Kenliana Dixon score her team’s first goal. His team is one of two to score against the Cougars this year, joining Dixon.
“They gave up four goals this year, and we scored three of them,” he said. “They are one of the best 2A teams in the state, so we’ll concentrate on the positives.”
