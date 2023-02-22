DURHAM — The West Carteret girls basketball team lost to Southern Durham 62-21 on the road Tuesday in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
The Patriots finished their season with a 12-12 overall record. They advanced to the playoffs as the No. 26 seed after tying for first in the 3A Coastal Conference and finishing second in the league tournament.
No. 7-seeded Southern Durham (22-5) will go on to face No. 23 Carrboro (16-10) in the second round on Thursday.
