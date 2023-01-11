BEAUFORT — Northside-Pinetown had cut a 20-point deficit to 11 late in the third quarter Tuesday night with a nine-point run and appeared primed to make a game of it versus the East Carteret girls basketball team.
Sarah Walker was then fouled on a layup with 30 seconds left in the quarter and converted the free throw for the and-one opportunity. She then hit three of four foul shots in the final 15 seconds to quickly build the lead to 17 entering the final frame.
The Mariners scored seven of the first nine points of the fourth quarter and pulled away for the 67-48 win.
“Credit to Sarah Walker,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “She’s stepped her game up in the last week or two. She earned a starting spot a game or two ago, and she’s kept it. She was hustling to the ball. She still needs to work on some things, but that is the best basketball she’s played since I’ve been here.”
Walker hit double digits for the first time in her varsity career, going for 10 points to help her team win its fourth in a row to improve to 12-2. More importantly, the Mariners moved to 2-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
“It’s a long season, and we have eight more games in conference, but 2-0 is a great start. We’ll take it,” Sacoco said.
Sacoco’s squad handed Northside (10-2) just its second loss of the season and snapped a five-game winning streak for the Panthers who fell to 1-1 in league play.
Tanzania Locklear scored at least 20 points for the 13th time in 14 games with 27. She scored 14 in the fourth quarter as East started on a 9-2 run in the first two minutes of the period to build some separation.
“We try to pride ourselves on finishing the game, playing hard in the fourth quarter,” Sacoco said.
The Mariners led 45-25 with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter before the visitors scored nine in a row to make it a 45-34 contest.
“We knew they were going to make a run, and I’m proud of the way we responded,” Sacoco said. “We had too many turnovers in the second half, and we couldn’t quite rebound the way we had in the first half. A lot of credit goes to them. They shoot the ball really well.”
O.J. Cahoon kept the Panthers in it, hitting four three-pointers to score a team-high 16. Teammate Mariah Jones scored 14.
The Mariners’ Sydney Roberson nearly matched Cahoon, connecting on three from beyond the arc and finishing with 15 points. Teammate Kenliana Dixon gave the team four players in double figures with 10.
East dominated early, taking a 19-2 lead in the first quarter. Holding a similar 17-point advantage with a little more than two minutes before halftime, the home team finished on a 9-4 run to take a 38-16 lead into the break.
“The girls answered the call in the first half,” Sacoco said. “We jumped out to a pretty good lead. We are happy and fortunate to get the victory.”
The Mariners will next travel Friday to Jones Senior. The Trojans are 0-7 overall and 0-0 in the league.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Northside-Pinetown................. 2 15 17 14 - 48
East Carteret........................... 19 19 13 16 - 67
NORTHSIDE (48) – Cahoon 16, Jones 14, Moore 8, Scheffler 4, Harding 4.
EAST CARTERET (67) – Locklear 27, Roberson 15, Dixon 10, Walker 10, Grady 5.
